Social Media: A platform for national Interest, not personal gains

In today's digital age, social media has become an integral part of our lives, providing a platform for communication, expression, and the exchange of ideas. However, it is disheartening to witness the wrong use of social media as a means to fight against national policies, such as professional development point building for teachers.

This article aims to condemn the misuse of social media for personal gains, highlighting the importance of prioritizing national interest over individual motives.



Distortion of national goals:



Social media platforms offer individuals the power to voice their opinions and concerns. While this can be a positive aspect, it becomes problematic when people misuse this power to undermine national policies. When individuals focus solely on their personal gains, they tend to distort the overall goals of



national development, including the professional growth of teachers. Such actions hinder progress and create a fragmented society, rather than fostering a collective effort towards achieving excellence in education.



Distracting from the bigger picture:



The wrong use of social media to fight against national policies diverts attention from the bigger picture. Instead of engaging in constructive discussions and finding solutions, individuals often resort to personal attacks, spreading misinformation, and creating unnecessary controversy. This not only hamper the progress of professional development for teachers but also undermines the credibility of social media as a platform for meaningful dialogue.



Neglecting national interest:

Social media should be utilized as a tool to promote national interest and unity, rather than being exploited for personal gains. When individuals use these platforms to further their own agendas, they neglect the larger interests of the nation. It is crucial to prioritize the betterment of the education



system and the professional growth of teachers, as these factors directly impact the future of our society. By shifting the focus from personal gains to national interest, we can work towards creating a stronger and more prosperous nation.



Promoting constructive dialogue:



Social media has the potential to foster constructive dialogue and collaboration among various stakeholders. Instead of using it as a platform for personal attacks or self-promotion, we should encourage open discussions and debates that focus on finding solutions and improving national policies. By engaging in respectful conversations, we can bridge the gap between different perspectives and work towards a common goal of enhancing professional development in the teaching profession.



The hidden agenda you must know



As Ghanaian citizens, we have experienced firsthand the negative impact of individuals who seek to promote their own personal interest at the expense of the greater good. It is therefore with great concern that we condemn any and all attempts to become a national leader by violating the laid down structures of the Ghana National Association of Teachers.



The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) is an organization that was established to promote the interests of teachers in Ghana and to ensure that our voices are heard at the national level. This organization has a very important mandate, and it is crucial that it be led by individuals who are committed to its mission and vision.

Unfortunately, there are some individuals who seek to use this organization as a platform for their own personal gain. These individuals often try to bypass the established structures of GNAT, such as the election process, and use their own networks and influence to gain power and control within the organization.



When individuals are able to bypass the established structures of GNAT, they undermines the democratic process and create an environment where personal interest takes precedence over the greater good. This leads to a lack of accountability and transparency within the organization, which can have serious consequences for the members of GNAT and the education system as a whole.



Furthermore, when individuals are able to use their own networks and influence to gain power and control within GNAT, it often leads to a lack of diversity and representation within the organization. This creates an environment where certain voices are amplified, while others are silenced, leading to a lack



of inclusivity and diversity within the organization.



In order for GNAT to continue to effectively promote the interests of teachers in Ghana, it is crucial that the organization be led by individuals who are committed to its mission and vision, and who respect the established structures of the organization. We call on all individuals who seek to become national



leaders within GNAT to do so through the democratic process, and to respect the principles of accountability, transparency, and inclusivity.



We condemn any and all attempts to become a national leader in GNAT by violating the laid down structures of the organization. Personal interest should never take precedence over the greater good, and it is crucial that GNAT be led by individuals who are committed to its mission and vision. Let us work together to ensure that GNAT continues to effectively promote the interests of teachers in Ghana, and that it is led by individuals who respect the principles of accountability, transparency, and inclusivity.

Before I open down, let me ask few questions;



Those who claim they are leading the fight against NTC CPD point building, did they discuss their intentions with GNAT National Executives or they are doing so in their own capabilities as Sub-National Executive's? If the latter is the case, is it an attempt to make our National leaders unpopular in order to



take over?



They claim they went to parliamentary select committee, did they discuss their intentions with the GNAT National Executives or they thought they were too big to follow the chain of command?



Which forum did they use to gather opinions from their members before going to parliament?



How can a meeting with one parliamentarian be accepted as meeting with Parliament?



At their meeting with the so called Parliament were they told that apart from NTC all statutory agencies established by Act in Ghana have LIs to operate: GES, GTVETS, GNA, etc? Or were they told that LIs supersedes Parent Acts?

Are they against NTC because CPD is not good for teachers or they flying on the wings of change to create disaffection so they capitalise on it to seize GNAT leadership positions?



Is it true that the power behind these guys is an unseen political hand who is disappointed in their candidates that were defeated at the last GNAT National election? By their fruits we know them. They should end it here before they are further exposed?



My conclusion:



Social media, when used responsibly, can be a powerful tool for positive change. However, it is disheartening to witness the wrong use of this platform to fight against national policies, such as professional development point building for teachers. We must condemn the misuse of social media for personal gains and prioritize national interest over individual motives. By shifting our focus towards collective progress and constructive dialogue, we can ensure that social media serves as a catalyst for positive change, benefiting the nation as a whole.