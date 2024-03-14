Solving the real housing challenge: Nigeria versus Ghana - Whose deficit are we truly solving?

File photo

It is often stated that our country faces a housing deficit of one million, suggesting the need for a significant increase in housing construction to bridge this gap. However, a pertinent question arises: If we were to construct one million houses and sell them to five hundred Nigerians rather than Ghanaians, would we truly be addressing this so-called housing gap?

Is this an effective approach for a country with a population of approximately thirty million to solve its housing deficit? Building homes and selling them exclusively to citizens of a country with a population exceeding 250 million seems to lack strategic thinking. This is not a matter of animosity towards Nigerians, but rather the necessity for deliberate actions that safeguard our national interests and people. Continuously investing in endeavors that do not benefit our nation is akin to pouring water into a basket and expecting positive outcomes.



No matter our efforts, we cannot solely bear the responsibility for solving the problems of a country whose population surpasses ours by over 20 times. It is imperative for Ghana to consider and prioritize initiatives focused on addressing the needs of its citizens. This is not to suggest that Nigerians should be precluded from owning property in our nation. However, we must always prioritize Ghanaians, setting aside considerations of profit or any other factors, and ensuring that our actions are first and foremost in the interest of our people. While acknowledging that real estate developers are profit-oriented, they should bear in mind that continued housing provision for foreigners over our citizens may result in Nigeria exerting significant influence over our country. It is paramount for developers to recognize that our country's future should be a primary concern.



We must recognize the importance of prioritizing our national interests and citizens over others without undermining the potential for cooperation and mutual benefit. Ultimately, a balance must be struck between economic growth and safeguarding the interests of our nation and its people.



If you have been following my reflections on Ghana's housing deficit, I urge you to ponder the following:

Rental prices, particularly in Accra, are exorbitant due to landlords prioritizing Nigerians as tenants, citing that they "pay better." This practice results in landlords leasing their properties to individuals about whom they have little knowledge, including their occupation and sources of income. The primary concern for these landlords is monetary gain, without taking into consideration the future, safety, or security of the country. Their sole focus is financial gain, regardless of the tenant's background or origin. What they fail to realize is that while they may have the money tomorrow, they may not have the freedom to utilize it.



This situation raises concerns not only about housing access but also about national security and the well-being of our citizens. The preference for Nigerian tenants over Ghanaians reflects a lack of consideration for our people and the stability of our nation. Our landlords should recognize that their decisions regarding tenants impact the larger societal framework and should prioritize the welfare and security of our citizens above personal financial gain. It is crucial to emphasize the significance of protecting our national interests and ensuring that our citizens have fair access to housing, particularly in a time of housing shortage.



Moreover, the eagerness of landlords to prioritize financial gain over the well-being and security of our nation is a cause for concern. It is not only about the present situation but has broader implications for our country's future. Landlords should consider the long-term consequences of their decisions, understanding that short-term financial gains should not supersede concerns for our nation's sustainability and security. It is essential to cultivate a sense of responsibility and accountability among landlords to ensure that their actions align with the interests of the country and its citizens.



In conclusion, it is imperative for landlords to recognize the broader implications of their choices and prioritize the well-being, safety, and security of Ghana and its citizens. Their decisions should not solely revolve around financial gains but should also consider the long-term impact on the nation. By acknowledging the significance of safeguarding our national interests, landlords can contribute to a more secure and stable future for our country.