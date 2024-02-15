Some observations on Vice-President Bawumia’s signature vision and bold solutions for Ghana

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

There’s an anecdote that a colleague in the tourism industry told me years ago, which always makes me laugh – and which I sometimes cite in my writing. He said his office had an American visitor who had asked to be taken to a certain tourist site, (Attraction A) and they had made all the arrangements for her.

However, to their consternation, the day before the visit, she suddenly asked for that visit to be cancelled as she now wanted to visit another place (Attraction B).



Considering that all the arrangements had been completed, her guide pointed out to her that she was the one who had asked to be taken to A, so why was she now asking to be taken to B? The visitor had just one question for them: “You mean to tell me that in this country, in Ghana, people can’t change their minds?”



I recalled this anecdote when I came across some of the condemnation of Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia’s recent address, his first major one since his election as the Presidential candidate of the ruling New Patriotic Party. The main target of the criticisms was his plan to cancel some taxes, including the Electronic Levy (E-Levy) if he should be elected President of Ghana.



His much-anticipated presentation on February 7, 2024, at the University of Professional Studies (UPSA), in Accra, was on “Ghana’s next chapter: Selfless Leadership and Bold Solutions for the Future”. As well spelt out in what he likened to a job interview, Dr. Bawumia described his signature vision, digitalisation, as central to the country’s advancement. His belief is that



digitalisation is the surest way to boost the economy and also make Ghana technologically relevant globally, hence his passion for it.



Critics have been insistent that Dr. Bawumia had supported the imposition of the E-Levy in 2022, asking why he is now backtracking. However, it’s on record that Dr Bawumia was against the E-Levy right from the beginning. (Incidentally, it’s a levy I have consistently expressed support for because I see it as my mini



contribution to the economy.)



As reported by Pulse Ghana.com, in an interview on Peace FM on November 23, 2023, the Women’s Organizer of the ruling NPP, Kate Gyamfua, stated that to her knowledge the two people in the NPP cabinet who had voiced their opposition to the E-Levy were Dr. Bawumia and Communications and Digitalisation Minister Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful. Ms Gyamfua also revealed that Dr. Bawumia had opposed the decision to seek IMF support.

Anyway, to me, even if Dr. Bawumia had initially supported the E-Levy, and he has now changed his mind and therefore intends to discard it when he has the power to do that, it’s not outrageous. Many of us regularly have a change of mind about positions and issues; it is part of human nature.



But clearly, if anything, Dr. Bawumia has been consistent in his opposition to the E-Levy. Another contentious matter, the veritable elephant in the room (no pun intended!), was the ‘24-hour Economy’, which former President John Mahama has announced as a new flagship policy should he win the presidency again. However, Dr. Bawumia has stated that to him Ghana already operates a 24-hour economy, facilitated by the digitalisation of the economy which he is



spearheading.



Although during the long, comprehensive presentation Dr Bawumia avoided referring directly to the Mahama 24-hour economy proposal, a number of times he illustrated how that initiative is already in operation in Ghana. For example, he made the point:



“Today, because of mobile money interoperability, you can transfer money from a customer of one mobile money service provider to a customer of a different mobile money service provider and also make payments from your mobile money account into any bank account and you can receive payments from any bank account into your mobile money account. This can be done 24 hours a day!”



Continuing, amidst the cheers of the audience, who started chanting with him the chorus “24- hours a day”, he pointed out also that one could even “apply for insurance for your vehicle on your mobile phone and receive your insurance sticker electronically 24 hours a day!”



The bold, refreshing ideas that Dr. Bawumia announced in his February 7 address, include:



Reduce the number of Ministers to 50.

Reduce the fiscal burden on government by leveraging the private sector.



Prioritize the full implementation of the Affirmative Action Act as should hopefully have been passed by January 2025.



Introduce a very simple, citizen and business-friendly flat tax regime. A flat tax of a % of income for individuals and SMEs (which constitute 98% of all businesses in Ghana) with appropriate exemption thresholds set to protect the poor.



No taxes on digital payments. The e-levy will therefore be abolished.



No emissions tax.



Tema port will be fully automated.



A new policy of aligning the duties and charges at Tema Port to the duties and



charges at Lomé Port.

Spare parts importers duties will be at a flat rate per container (20 or 40 foot).



Tax incentives will also be provided for film producers and musicians. And,



K. National Service will no longer be mandatory. After completion of their education, those that can secure jobs would be exempted from National Service.



Speaking against a backdrop of “BOLD SOLUTIONS FOR THE FUTURE’, complementing his simple but profound earlier campaign slogan, ‘IT IS POSSIBLE’, Dr. Bawumia’s nearly two-hour speech, clearly held the attendees spellbound. From what I



saw on TV the audience in the university’s packed Kofi Ohene Konadu Auditorium,



seemed to be listening with rapt attention.



Significantly, former President John Agyekum Kufuor, who was at the event, in his remarks described Dr. Bawumia in glowing terms, and as “a man of destiny”. Notably, he made a special appeal for support for Bawumia to become President.



As could be expected, the address has attracted, and continues to attract much comment, and some censure. However, encouragingly, among those quoted as in support of Dr. Bawumia’s suggestions related to their sectors are the powerful bodies such as: The Association of Ghana Industries, the Ghana Union of Traders Association, the Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association (Accra) and the Same Magazine Spare Parts Dealers Association (Kumasi).

Another criticism, especially from the main opposition party, the National Democratic Congress, is that if Dr. Bawumia has such pragmatic solutions to the country’s economic problems, why has he not implemented them already; why is he waiting to become President first? Dr. Bawumia’s analogy that he is a driver’s mate and that all power is with the driver, has only infuriated the critics. However, observers have pointed out that the analogy is, ironically, only a



repeat of what the NDC themselves have used, in 2016, by Mr. Julius Debrah, Chief of Staff to President Mahama, to emphasise the lack of authority of a Vice-President.



The question is, if it was an appropriate NDC analogy in 2016, summing up the true position of a Vice-President, why is it now different, in 2024, because it’s an NPP Vice-President citing it? It’s as if a V-P who has different ideas from the President and other Cabinet colleagues could simply shunt them aside and implement his own plans!



More curious still, some of the critics even see Dr Bawumia’s new ideas as a betrayal of President Nana Akufo-Addo! The implication is that Dr Bawumia has announced his bold ideas without consulting President Akufo-Addo, or without his approval! Clearly, it’s wishful thinking that Vice-President Bawumia would be disloyal to President Akufo-Addo!



Witnessing, even from a distance, the palpably warm relationship between the President and his Vice, the deference Dr Bawumia demonstrates towards the President, is it likely that President Akufo-Addo didn’t know what Dr Bawumia was going to say in that historic February 7, 2024 address?



If both President Kufuor and President Akufo-Addo have expressed and demonstrated, confidence in the vision, and competence of Dr. Bawumia, and his ability to continue their monumental legacies to the next level, and even beyond, to me that’s the ultimate testimonial for the job.



That’s why I, too, believe that achieving Dr Bawumia’s bold vision is possible.