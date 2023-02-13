‘Son of Man’ and the Godson

Sammi Awuku

2 Chronicles 20:15b. Be Not Afraid or Discouraged by Reason of This Vast Army, For the Battle Is Not Yours, But God’s. “Draw your swords!” A game mostly played in various Sunday Schools and Scripture Union Societies across our dear country of Ghana when some of us were kids being ushered/passing through Scripture Union (S.U) in the Township of Akosombo while attending Akosombo International School (A.I.S), where Samira Ramadan was our Prefect.

Samira Ramadan, now Her Excellency Samira Bawumia, is currently the Second Lady for our dear country of Ghana where she is doing God’s work and serving Mother Ghana Honorably. I wrote “Free SHS, The Greatest Gift to A Generation;”



For which we shall eternally be grateful to the Short-Man aka H.E Akufo-Addo. The policy, one of the greatest in the history of Mother Ghana may probably need some modification in the future in order to make it sustainable for generations to come in our quest to ensure that each Ghanaian child attains a sound and solid education like some of us, even as truants in Presbyterian Boys Secondary School.



“Freely” at the lowest possible cost to both child and parents.



KUKRUDU! Kwabena Boadu; May his soul rest in peace and his spirit know eternal power. The government for which he sacrificed his life to bring to power and the life of his boss Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia was almost taken as well by the “Babylonians” has turned upside down.



Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia now H.E Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia currently the vice president on paper but sidelined and relegated to something else after the president’s family and whoever else the boys and gals from Kyebi deem more respectable/has been around forever.

KUKRUDU! We were all at the maiden International Youth Conference for the NPP somewhere overseas where the Honorable Kennedy Agyapong unveiled to the faithful gathered the secret weapon to winning ‘Election 2016’. The year 2015. Gathered were some of the NPP’s brightest and future including Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia and Samuel Awuku, then Youth Organizer of the Elephant party in Ghana.



Through the hardwork of the above-mentioned gentlemen and contributions from many others including a chairman named “Wontumi” and a Nasara Coordinator called Kamal-Deen Adbulai, to name a few, victory came the NPP’s way in the month of December 2016. Great was the victory that it speciously kept the then President, H.E John Mahama indoors for almost three days. Rumor has it that it took lots of massaging and sweet-talking from his dear lady, the former First Lady to calm him down and soothe his emotions.



KUKRUDU! Tis the season again, and men and women both young and old are lacing their boots, sharpening their pens and mouths for an intra-party competition for various positions including presidential and parliamentary slots. Candidates for the presidential slot include two of the men from that conference in 2015 in the persons of Honorable Kennedy Ohene Agyapong and H.E Alhaji Bawumia who apparently had/has been sidelined from his perch atop many of the subgroups he chaired.



Apparently, the man was just useful to win elections. We learn most recently that the actual head of the Short-Man’s Economic Management Team (EMT) was the Trades Minister, Alan Kyerematen more commonly referred to as “Alan Cash.”



Fellow Ghanaians, this news if true would explain a lot and begin to give reasons for the deterioration of the Ghanaian economy with its citizenry currently experiencing a level of depression and anxiety not seen since the famine of 1983 when Chairman Rawlings, ‘The Mercenary’ Captain Tsikata and ‘The Militant’ Adjei Boadi were in the thick of affairs.

The economy then was also in tatters for obvious reasons since the military men in charge were more focused on the security and survival of the regime than what some indices and economic variations were displaying. “Alan Cash,” the man who couldn’t even manage cassava farms for the mass production of starch is rumored to have chaired the EMT until his resignation.



Obviously, the other person who could not escape blame is the Dishonorable Ken Ofori-Atta who like his father during the Busia administration, has borrowed the country into bankruptcy.



KUKRUDU! The swords are drawn on the mountains of Akwapim State in an area called Akropong where Samuel Awuku, the gentleman from St Augustine’s College and political mentee of the ‘Son of Man,’ Honorable Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa from PRESEC-LEGON, when both men were knee-deep in student politics at the University of Ghana, Legon. Both men from the Commonwealth Hall where Father Bakus reigned Supreme; and “The Chief Vandal” and his subchiefs co-existed with the political class led by the JCR president.



Samuel Awuku, the former Youth Organizer, currently, Director General of the National Lotteries Authority (N.L.A) is gearing up for the NPP’s parliamentary candidacy in Akropong where a Presecan in the person of Oseadeeyo Kwasi-Akuffo III is the Okuapehene, i.e Paramount Chief of the Akuapem Traditional Area. Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III, “Nana Wo Nkwa So.”



The gentleman from St Augustine’s College whose only election he couldn’t win personally was for the presidency of the SRC in Legon which had another Presecan as his competitor, named ‘The’ Lord Hammer, mates with the ‘Son of Man’ in PRESEC-LEGON. The rest as they say is in the annals of Legon diaries.

Samuel Awuku aka “Diabolic” may not have won the SRC presidency in his time but has since distinguished himself and served honorably both within the NPP party and Mother Ghana where he continues to serve honorably tasked with turning around the fortunes of Ghana’s Lottery system.



Draw your swords! “The Battle Is the Lords.” 1 Samuel 17:47. The gentleman from St Augustine’s College is lacing his boots. The political godson of The ‘Son of Man’ is sharpening his sword. ‘OMNIA VINCIT LABOR’ translated as “PERSEVERANCE CONQUERS ALL.” The motto of AUGUSCO.



In Honor of our almae matres/alma maters, Commonwealth Hall (Vandal-City) PRESEC-LEGON, and Akosombo International School (A.I.S); And in remembrance of our dear brother Maxwell Adam aka Major Maxwell Mahama son to Captain Adam from House No C.24 in the suburb of Akosombo called Mess, who paid the ultimate price of death while serving his country.



God Bless Our Homeland Ghana. Truth Is Our Light and We Rest Not; Truth Stands and We Fear Not, GYE-NYAME!