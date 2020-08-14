Opinions

Songs from tennis strings

File photo

For O. Annan, F. Ofori, K. Atiso, Peddi, I. Lartey, P. Dowuona, A. Dove, N. Tetteh, N. Dowuona, P. Annan, E. Dowuona, S.A. Acquah, S. Lamptey, G. Gamel, E. Annan, J. Atiso, K.B. Enchil, J.A. Atiso, J. Odonkor, R.O. Otoo, V. Lamptey, A. Adams, A.N. Owuo and all pioneers of Ghana tennis

I can tell



By the color of your scruffy hair



& scabby limbs



That you have fought for the land



Not so much the obscurity of things

If I have not seen, I have heard-



The hisses of your spins &



How far the music has reached



Thrilled in its fineness? I dance.



I was told of the labor

Of how you heralded the dreadful odyssey:



Of broken strings and frames piercing deep



The ululations of tall black men dying? yet undaunting.



Pain is victory



the very thing close to the soul.

Anytime I lift up your past



I find debris of gold



I grin? I feel good



The sweetness?



Your dribbling sweat upon my tongue

& then I recall, the blast of swelling aces



The rhythm meshes with my spirit



I dash into the court & learn to do it like you



Enchanting echoes of aces ?



My many songs for you.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.