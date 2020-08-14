0
Fri, 14 Aug 2020

Songs from tennis strings

Ghana Tennis Hall Of Fame

For O. Annan, F. Ofori, K. Atiso, Peddi, I. Lartey, P. Dowuona, A. Dove, N. Tetteh, N. Dowuona, P. Annan, E. Dowuona, S.A. Acquah, S. Lamptey, G. Gamel, E. Annan, J. Atiso, K.B. Enchil, J.A. Atiso, J. Odonkor, R.O. Otoo, V. Lamptey, A. Adams, A.N. Owuo and all pioneers of Ghana tennis

I can tell

By the color of your scruffy hair

& scabby limbs

That you have fought for the land

Not so much the obscurity of things

If I have not seen, I have heard-

The hisses of your spins &

How far the music has reached

Thrilled in its fineness? I dance.

I was told of the labor

Of how you heralded the dreadful odyssey:

Of broken strings and frames piercing deep

The ululations of tall black men dying? yet undaunting.

Pain is victory

the very thing close to the soul.

Anytime I lift up your past

I find debris of gold

I grin? I feel good

The sweetness?

Your dribbling sweat upon my tongue

& then I recall, the blast of swelling aces

The rhythm meshes with my spirit

I dash into the court & learn to do it like you

Enchanting echoes of aces ?

My many songs for you.

Columnist: Gabriel Awuah Mainoo

