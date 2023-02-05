Space exploration into the unknown

File photo

There has been a lot of talks lately about the ANTI-SPACE EX. Society, which have caused havoc in many of our cities, protesting against Space Exploration.

Many of the members of society have made speeches trying to make it seem wrong when it is not. There are many reasons why governments all around the world have agreed to promote and do anything in their power to make Space Exploration possible. There is a reason why pictures of the moon and stars are trending on social media, there is a reason why is the possible, perfect choice made by mankind.



A wise man once said, “Knowledge is power.” Space Exploration is bent on knowledge; specifically, about space. Who doesn’t want to know when the next asteroid might hit Earth, or when life is found on Mars? Space Exploration has many advantages and benefits for humanity. Just as Everest was climbed and the Atlantic -crossed, space will not be any different. Statistics say that there are about 8 billion people on the face of the planet, and over 7 million animal species in total.



In a matter of 2 or 3 centuries, we could overpopulate and overcrowd our home planet. We would not want to do that, would we? If there is no more space on Earth could mean famines and starvation, due to rise in demand of food and other basic necessities. If Space exploration proves to be successful, who knows? we might just make a neighbouring planets our ‘second-home’. There are so many problems which can be solved through the knowledge gotten from this expedition.



Many people might say Space exploration is extremely expensive, highly polluting, or woefully wasteful, but for every good thing, there is a price to pay. The benefits and merits of this adventure outnumber the disadvantages by far.

Listening to groups like ANTI SPACE Ex. can just be the biggest mistake we will ever make. Former president of The United States of America, John. F. Kennedy in his famous speech, “Man, in his conquest for knowledge and progress, is determined and cannot be deterred.” He was not lying when he said that.



Saying it will be easy would be the biggest lie ever told. If we can put our mind to it, we will succeed. No matter how dangerous or expensive it will be, humanity have always proved to survive through thick and thin. Anytime a problem, caused by nature or we ourselves, has arisen, we have gone through. For this mission, and the same can be said for any other mission.



Space Exploration is a mighty and great adventure we have embarked on. It will not be easy, but it will be worthwhile. Many people have said it will be impossible and a waste of time. These same kinds of people said Man will never fly. Now, we have aircrafts.