Stop 4More4Nana, shout Nana do something before its late

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana

It is heartwarming, blessedly joyful to see ninety-year-old Ghanaian women singing and dancing to the praises of Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo's government.

Everywhere Nana goes on the campaign trail he is received with tumultuous cheers of 4 MORE FOR NANA. To an average NPP fanatic, to say that the 2020 election is a done deal for the NPP government is not an understatement, but to a political realist like Afrancho Broni, who has been following the political developments in Ghana and the sub-region, the situation is wearisome, demanding serious attention and care.



The sages caution that "when you think there are peace and certainty, there would be sudden destruction" and I believe if Julius Caesar were to be alive today he would caution: "Nana, beware the ideas of December for if thou be immortal look around yourself for security gives way to a conspiracy".



I believe it is critically important for all Ghanaians who have the republic at heart to start shouting NANA DO SOMETHING ON SECURITY BEFORE IT'S TOO LATE.



The warning signs are clear and abound today in Ghana that we are heading towards political instability. This is not an exaggeration of fear and panic, but a reality from recent events in the country, and if we are to avoid chaos and instability, then we should acknowledge that now is the time for the government to show resolve that it is in control of the security of the country. It is not an understatement that security-wise, the NPP government is slacking, and might be failing the nation. I say this because of the following:



i) barely two years ago the security agents picked up intelligent information of what some groups in Ghana plan to do to destabilize the nation leading the 2020 elections: through armed robbery, highway robbery, kidnapping, assassinations, etc create panic in the country to make the government look weak and unpopular.

Recent events in Ghana show the resolve of this group to carry through their agenda. Within this week in Kumasi alone, there have been at least two reported killings of innocent people by unknown assailants. The assassination of the MP from Mfanstiman and the news coming out of the investigation of his assassination are alarming. The recent Odododiodio fracas between NDC and NPP supporters and with no arrest made as to date is wearisome which demands a call to the government to live up to expectation on security at this time of our history.



Patriot Kennedy Agyapong, in the Seat Show, catalogued the plans of the NDC to cause mayhem in the country. Patriot Kennedy Agyapong is undeniably almost 100% correct on his security tip-offs. His insatiable search for inside security info is unbelievably fantastic, and, ironically, this great patriot is not the security capo of the government. If he can do the work that he does best with inside security information from the 2016 election to the present, it stands to reason this patriot is one of a kind who could be of great service to the nation in the Security Affairs.



ii) The Western Togoland secession agenda would have been no brainer if the government security forces had dealt with it with the seriousness it deserved at that time. They came out at first to test the pulse of the government, and probably the government underestimated their resolve. They were emboldened and they came out to attack government facilities and innocent people. That no member of the main opposition party came out to condemn them strongly and publicly was proverbial left to the intelligible to understand. more intriguing was former president John Mahama's assertion that.'' The president does not have a strong heart for government, and that nobody can take away any land from the republic" And all along the stand of the NDC party was that this Western Togoland brouhaha cannot have happened during their time in power.



This could not be far from the truth.



Man needs protection, as the government needs security to succeed. Like Ajagurajah would say, life is all about protection, without protection life is meaningless. Similarly, in government, security is uniquely important. Without security, no amount of policy will help the economy and the people. Nana is always welcomed with the phrase 4MORE4NANA. What use would be the 4 more years when the nation is plugged into political chaos?

Nigeria today is in chaos. Circumstances culminating to the chaos in Nigeria had been building up in the past without the Nigerian authority confronting it headlong. Since independence, the political dynamics in both Nigeria and Ghana had been intertwined. Whatever happens in Nigeria is replicated in Ghana. In 1965, the late General Aguyi Ironsi staged the first coup in Nigeria. In Feb. 1966, Colonel Kotoka and major Afrifa staged the first coup in Ghana. The evil forces in Ghana today would seek to replicate the chaos going on in Nigeria in Ghana. We can prevent this copy cat occurrence in the country, if the government wakes up from its apparent slumber, and faces this security risk headlong. The future will go the way of the past if the present does not take steps to prevent the repetition of past mistakes.



There is no gainsaying the fact that the security forces in the country are pro-NDC. This is a fact. For Patriot Agyapong to state that the security of Ghana is being controlled by NDC is not an understatement. And this should be understandable, taking into accounts the political history of Ghana. Flt. Lt. JJ Rawlings, the founder of the NDC party ruled the nation for almost two decades.



For security purposes, he placed the people he could trust in charge of the security. When his military regime became a civilian government under the NDC party he had a firm grip of the security because trusted people he had placed in charge of the security agencies. This is the raison d'etre of Patriot Kennedy Agyapong's assertion that the security forces of Ghana is controlled by NDC.



The unexamined life is not worth living. Whatever the government might be doing is not effective enough and needs to be reviewed. The security of our nation is supreme. Without it, our republic is in danger.