Stop duping Ghana and I shall cease writing about you, oh ye powerful criminals

The truth hurts when told to someone who relishes in doing evil

I have noticed with the greatest concern the standing down of my feature articles submitted to my online publishers for publishing. There are a number of occasions when my written articles based on factual but not conjectured information, are pulled down barely when they are published. These pulled down articles are often about some so-called powerful, super-rich and extremely well-educated personalities in Ghana.

I know for a fact that they may have had the chance to read the contents before requesting or threatening the publishers to remove them or get sued, their usual tactic to frighten Ghanaians to get away with swindling the nation with impunity. The fact that it has come to their attention it is not every Ghanaian that adores them for whom they are because of their abundant criminalities by which they have become whom they are is sufficient to make me happy.



Once you don’t criminally evade taxes, not dupe the banks or use your position to seize from people what does not genuinely belong to you, I have no qualms about how rich you become. Nonetheless, to dupe people and the nation, you will always have an encounter with me no matter how far you try to stay away from my hawkish eyes and powerful computer or smartphone.



The truth hurts when told to someone who relishes in doing evil.



The family members and friends of Ghana politicians and presidents conducting themselves corruptly should please stop before they are captured by the powerful searchlights of my smartphone and exposed.

For how long do they want to rob the nation to the detriment of the collective interests of the citizenry? They can run, but they can’t hide. Such people are a disgrace to the black race. They give cause for our contemporary whites to see us as subhuman. Why should an individual be proud of going about and be worshipped as a millionaire when he has been duping the nation left, right and centre?



I am not against anyone but I detest those who have made it their habit to criminally exploit the vulnerable ones in the country by abusing their positions to rob the nation.



A word to the wise is sufficient.