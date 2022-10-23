Stop the politics for once; all hands on deck to salvage the current economic crisis

Nana Kweku Ofori Atta, CEO of AVCONTECH Security Masters

I was expecting former president, John Dramani Mahama and other former presidents in this country to join hands with their experience to shapen the economic crisis of our state, rather than do politics with it.

Let’s remember that Ghana is our beloved country despite our political differences. Now, to our Members of Parliament, I believe it’s time to put strategies together as one House, representing Ghanaians generally to restructure our country rather than do politics with everything which does not serve the interest of the people and nation at large.



We need our politicians to protect the interest of the nation.



I remember president Akufo-Addo invited all former presidents to the Jubilee House for a meeting when elected into office.



I also wish to appeal to all Ghanaians, particularly our traders.



Some are hiding under the guise of the current economic crisis to inflate the prices of their goods.

I believe this will compound the already hard conditions confronting buyers, which has generated tension in the country.



Indeed, the supposed tension brewing in the country has stirred president Akufo-Addo to appeal to the conscience of the Military to remain loyal to the 1992 Constitution, pointing out that the hard times will soon be over.



WHY MUST THE PRESIDENT BEG THE MILITARY TO REMAIN LOYAL TO THE 1992 CONSTITUTION?



Could it be that the president senses a Coup d’etat? Is that the reason why he is begging the Military to remain loyal to the 1992 Constitution looking at the tension in the country?



It is unfortunate for a president to beg the Military.

From my security background, this tells us the state in which our country finds itself.



If the president claims to cherish women in the Military and therefore went ahead to say they are second to none, then he needs to ensure the Affirmation Action Bill lying in parliament, pending approval, is passed as a law to encourage women in our country.



Mr President, I believe it’s time to “walk your talk”.



The president went on to state that he takes pride in his tittle as Commander-In-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces, that notwithstanding, where in the Military law should a senior rank beg a junior rank? Not to talk of even the overall Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces (President)



The question is when?

I remember when one of the chiefs from the Volta Region asked when their roads were going to be constructed, his response on the Peace FM Morning show was “Is he the one to give government duration? Then he should go and do it.”



Today, same president is begging his junior ranks as Commander of the Ghana Armed Forces to remain loyal to the constitution.



