Substances that can destroy your liver

Do you know that consuming too much of certain substances or using them improperly can cause liver damage? Some substances may harm the liver and cause toxic liver disease, which may be of interest to the type of person who doesn't think things through thoroughly before taking them or ingesting them.

In light of a recent article posted on WebMD, this piece will examine some substances known to cause liver damage. Let's begin with the most common substances. Relax and take in this article as you gain some valuable knowledge.



Can you tell me more about the substances that can cause liver damage?



According to Healthline, taking unapproved herbal supplements or supplements containing aloe vera can lead to liver-related diseases.



Be wary of taking any drugs, including herbal ones, just because you read that they are "natural."

The inclusion of alcohol on this list may come as a surprise to some. The liver is particularly vulnerable to damage or failure from excessive alcohol consumption because it is the site of cell and tissue death.



Thirdly, the liver can be damaged by overuse or improper use of pain relievers like acetaminophen, aspirin, ibuprofen, naproxen, and many others. The liver can be severely damaged by these drugs if nothing is done to stop the damage. Be cautious when taking these over-the-counter pain relievers.



Several common medications, including statins, antibiotics like amoxicillin and erythromycin, antifungal drugs, and HIV antiviral drugs, can cause liver damage if taken carelessly, that is, without first consulting a medical professional.