Support your loyalists but build the public

Sat, 18 Mar 2023 Source: Abeiku Cobbinah

Political parties rely on their loyal supporters to help them gain power, maintain their influence, and shape policy decisions. Without the dedication and commitment of party loyalists, political parties would struggle to survive and achieve their goals.

It is understandable, therefore, that party loyalists feel a sense of ownership and pride in their political parties. As they often invest time, money, and energy into promoting their party's values and candidates, and they are expected to be respected and valued in return.

However, it's important to remember that political parties are not monolithic entities. They are made up of diverse groups of people with different interests, priorities, and opinions. While party loyalists play a critical role in shaping party politics, they are not the only ones who matter.

Party leaders must also take into account the views of independent voters, moderate members, and other stakeholders in order to build broad-based support and win elections. In fact, many successful politicians have been able to attract support from voters outside their party base by appealing to shared values and concerns.

Ultimately, political parties exist to serve the interests of the broader public, not just their most passionate supporters. While party loyalists are a vital part of any political organization, they should also recognize the importance of building bridges and reaching out to others who may not share their exact views. By doing so, they can help their parties to become more inclusive, responsive, and effective in representing the interests of all citizens.

Columnist: Abeiku Cobbinah
