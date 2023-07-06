Supporting local growth: Why I choose to host my websites in Ghana

The writer of the article

As a passionate website developer based in Ghana, I have been running a total of 22 websites for myself and my clients as of July, 2023. While many web developers opt for international hosting providers, I have chosen to host all my websites locally in Ghana for several compelling reasons.

Let me share my journey and the valuable advantages I have found in supporting local businesses and embracing the simplicity of hosting within Ghana.



Cost-effectiveness and local currency payment:



One of the primary reasons for hosting locally is the significant cost savings. International hosting services often require payments in foreign currencies, making it challenging to predict expenses accurately due to fluctuating exchange rates. By choosing local hosting providers, I have the convenience of paying in my local currency using mobile payment methods. This eliminates the need to navigate through complex currency conversions and shields me from unpredictable currency fluctuations.



Seamless communication and support:



The ability to communicate effortlessly with my hosting providers has proven to be a game- changer for me. Unlike international hosts, where language barriers and time zone differences can create communication challenges, my local providers are easily accessible via phone calls or even WhatsApp messages. When troubleshooting website issues, I can explain complexities in my local dialect if necessary, ensuring that nothing gets lost in translation. This level of direct communication fosters a stronger client-host relationship and enables swift issue resolution.



Flexibility and trust-based relationships:

Being a loyal customer has its perks when hosting locally. Over time, I have built trusted relationships with my hosting providers. They understand my commitment and dedication to their services, and in return, they have demonstrated a willingness to be flexible with payment deadlines during unexpected circumstances. This trust-based approach to business not only



eases financial pressures but also fosters a sense of community and collaboration between local businesses.



Empowering local businesses:



Hosting my websites locally in Ghana is more than just a practical decision; it is a conscious effort to support and contribute to the growth of my country's economy. As a website developer, I believe in empowering local businesses, and by choosing local hosting providers, I am investing in the success and sustainability of these businesses. Every payment I make helps stimulate the local economy and create opportunities for more entrepreneurs to thrive.



Summing up, my decision to host all my websites locally in Ghana is rooted in a combination of practicality, simplicity, and a strong desire to give back to my community. Embracing local hosting has not only streamlined communication and saved me money but also allowed me to play an active role in empowering and supporting local businesses. As a website developer, I find great fulfillment in knowing that my choices contribute to the growth and success of Ghana's digital landscape.