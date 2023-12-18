Swift economic recovery; Bawunomics at play

Vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

In the rise of the global economic crisis of which Ghana was not spared, the government led by President Akufo-Addo made a profound statement of how the managers of the economy were adept at resuscitating the economy but deficient at bringing back the lives of gone souls.

Recent happenings on the front of the economy are assuring and have come to vindicate the government's vow to restore stability in the short-term, while at the same time, ensuring the seismic restructuring of the fundamentals to build shocks against exogenous factors.



There is no gainsaying the fact that Ghana among her peer group is standing out with a fleeting stability and improving macroeconomic indicators; a tribute to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. Certainly, one is not oblivious to the obvious mischief of the opposition who will consider that gospel too bitter to swallow. Be that as it may, the hypocrisy inherent in this conduct is the NDC's mad rush to crucify Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for some interim downturn but will be at a snail-pace to commend him for some stability.



Ghana has made remarkable strides in achieving economic stability in the last two years. The improving macroeconomic indicators are a testament to the government's commitment to implement prudent policies and reforms. Dr. Bawumia's vision and leadership have played a crucial role in this economic success.



Ghana's GDP growth rate has consistently remained positive in recent years, averaging around 6% annually. Driven by increased private investment and infrastructure development, the economy has shown resilience and strong performance in non-oil sectors.



The government's focus on industrialization and entrepreneurship has further fueled economic activities, creating jobs and spurring growth. Ghana has become an attractive destination for foreign direct investment.



Improved macroeconomic indicators, coupled with efforts to enhance the ease of doing business, have created a favourable investment climate. The government's initiatives to reduce the cost of doing business, improve tax administration, and promote financial inclusion have further solidified Ghana's position as a preferred investment destination.

Dr. Bawumia's commitment to digitization and technology-driven solutions has enhanced efficiency, transparency, and accountability in public service delivery.



Initiatives such as the Ghana Card, Digital Property Address System, and Mobile Money Interoperability System have formalized the economy, increased financial access, and streamlined government processes. These advancements have not only improved economic stability but have also positioned Ghana as a leader in the digital transformation in Africa. Kudos to Dr. Bawumia.



Ghana's economic stability, marked by improving macroeconomic indicators, is a result of the government's commitment to prudent policies and reforms motivated by Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. His vision and efforts to diversify the economy, control inflation, attract foreign direct investment, and promote digital transformation have garnered accolades from international organizations and investors alike.



Ghana's progress is a testament to Dr. Bawumia's dedication to achieving economic stability and sustainable growth.



It is not debatable again. Ghana, at this watershed moment in our national life, is the dire need of an economist to wean the country off economic dependence, and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia remains the man we can trust to this job.