TDC sell your greenbelt land first

Greenbelts have also become recreational centres and playgrounds for children

Greenbelts prevent urban sprawl and serve as organic sponges for various forms of pollution. It captures carbon in an industrial town like Tema and prevents flooding in seaside towns.

The trees and plants on greenbelt lands also connect residents with nature in urban cities and have become a place for reading, meditating and a canopy where lovers bond.



In the event of natural disasters like earthquakes or accidents like fire outbreak, greenbelts have become an assembly point for residents. Community durbars are also held on greenbelt lands.



It is sad to note that planning authorities have now determined to sell greenbelt lands across the cities especially in Tema to individuals at the injury of residents.



As a resident of Tema, I have witnessed the massive sale of greenbelts across several communities with no regard for existing green belt policies. Existing pipelines, sewers have been poorly diverted to make way for its sale.

Though the planning authorities have argued that the sale of green belts has been to reduce the housing deficit, most of these greenbelts have been turned to fuel stations, shops, drinking bars and residential homes of individuals.



In a Graphic online story written by Doreen Andoh on March 8, 2016, under the heading, TDC Now Limited Liability Company, Mr Sampson Ahi, the Deputy Minister in charge of Housing at the Ministry of Water Resources, Works and Housing was quoted. “This (the change to a limited liability company) has become crucial because over the years the acquisition area of TDC had been exhausted but the government recognized the need for the entity to continue to facilitate the orderly development of Tema and extend its experience to other areas in the country.”



It was clear from the Minister's statement that the lands in Tema had been exhausted as of 2016 so it has become very surprising to see greenbelt lands still being sold to date in an act that can be described as illegality.



The moral element of the whole issue is the fact that the TDC has a green belt lying next to its office in Tema, community one, which it has not sold but is bold to sell greenbelt lands lying in front of our homes.



I humbly call on the President, Minister in charge of Housing, the Media and all well-meaning Ghanaians to speak and act against this illegality.

Abraham Lartey



larteyabraham@hotmail.com



Founder, Citizens For Decisive Change (CDC)