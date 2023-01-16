Ten everlasting deeds

Christians should seek and do deeds that grow their spirits.

Enough of putting our lives to chance: here are ten deeds for our spiritual and economic growth.

1. God First: There’s a reason we’re here on this earth — to worship God — a test He has put before us. Don’t be cowed to think otherwise. In all that you do remember, ‘less of everything, more of God.’ The fear of God, the Bible puts it, ‘is the beginning of wisdom’. How would you feel if you were to meet God in a state of profligacy, obstinacy, or disbelief? Think!



2. Eschew Laziness: It’s only premature success which does come by idleness. Learn to contribute your quota productively wherever you may find yourself, even when nobody is watching, or everyone is being lazy. Be that special person who’s synonymous with hard work. Though hard work pays, working smarter pays better.



3. Be Coachable And Responsible: Degree and Diploma are essential but not the final determiner. Today employer goes beyond what is on paper. They further dig to see if they could work with their employees on different scales. Of employees’ traits — are they malleable? Can they be easily taught? Or are they dogmatic and all-knowing for being an A-student? We, as a people, ought to give room for improvement, dynamism and flexibility.



This Life is such that we’re always performing a task. It’s either you’re leading or following. Whichever way it might be, owned up. Whatever the role is, perform it to its mastery class. You have yourself to blame when you fail but not satan. So do good!



4. Keep Your Complexion: The idea that being white or fair makes one more beautiful than black is a myth. Beauty is unique. Whichever way you’re created, our Lord did a beautiful work. “He created the heavens and earth in truth and formed you and perfected your forms; and to Him is the [final] destination.” (Quran 64:3)



5. Respect the Janitor: Some of us are shameless. We lack etiquette. Because we’ve seen janitors around we’d use the washroom and deliberately leave ‘it’ for them to do the flushing. This is odious and doesn’t make one superior to the other. Flush your urine or toilet, for crying out loud! Be kind to the cleaner. Greet them often. That won’t take your crown away.

6. Failure Isn’t The End: Don’t overly kill yourself because of one or two falls. Failures are the prerequisites of success. Everybody fails. Michael Jordan, Ben Carson, Oprah Winfrey, and Albert Einstein failed before succeeding. Know that sometimes you’d win, and other times you’d lose. Just don’t allow yesterday’s mistakes to topple tomorrow’s exploits.



7. Know before Mending: There’s no award for hastily correcting people for the world to know that you’re wise. Refrain from that! Before you’d want to correct someone, ask yourself if you’re doing it for the sake of people or the good of it. That’s if you even know the correct thing.



8. Read Books: By this time you should know that reading is a must, not a choice. Endeavour to read as much as possible. Read books on gender, so that you’d treat people equally. Read about business, so that you’d be financially literate. Learn about people’s lifestyles or life experiences from their autobiographies. Historic books are there, too. It’s a must to know your history.



9. Eat and Exercise Well: Be mindful of your body type, so that you won’t go about eating everything at any time. Excessive consumption of sugar isn’t good for your health. Take more fruits (drink coconut) and cut down on junk foods. Keep fit. Run at least 15 minutes a day. If it’s difficult then walk for a longer period of the day. Take a taxi only when it’s necessary.



10. Let Love Lead: Love is the world's lamp. It’s with love that our eyes begin to see. Don’t sever family ties for religion, job, friends, or spouse. That’s nefarious. Profess love to those you love. If they reject you, that’s not the end of life. The world is big enough.