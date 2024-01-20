‘The Apex' – A fragrance of hope emerging from the ashes of apocalypse

The new Apex fragrance

Introducing "The Apex" by Master perfumer Yusif Meizongo Jnr for Maison Yusif fragrance, a fragrance that transcends time and turmoil to epitomize peace and comfort in a world marred by struggle and chaos.

Born in Ghana, Yusif Jnr draws on ancient traditions and timeless scents to craft a fragrance that represents the pinnacle of olfactory artistry.



At the heart of "The Apex" lies a blend of frankincense, myrrh, and nard, evoking echoes of ancient times and revered by historical figures such as Jesus Christ and the Prophet Mohammed SAW.



These sacred notes intertwine to create an aura of tranquility and solace, offering a beacon of hope amidst the challenges of our modern age.



"The Apex" stands as a testament to the enduring power of fragrance to transcend boundaries and heal the spirit.



Envelop yourself in its ethereal embrace and experience the harmonious convergence of history, culture, and serenity.



Once upon a time; Under a fiery red sky, mythical wild creatures and ageless serpents from the medieval fly.

The whole world is covered in an oppressive smoke and fire. Everywhere you turn, you can hear the crackling of burning things and the cries of human. It feels like the world is ending, with more wild beasts roaring in the distance.



This is the apocalypse. People are scared to death. Desperate to avoid the lethal jaws of barbaric predators. Paralyzing terror reigns supreme, reducing even the bravest of warriors to trembling wrecks.



Suddenly, in this chaotic hour, two figures emerge from the flames, their white robes radiating a glow that outshines the sun. An Imam and a high priest.



Their voices rising with deep and divine incantations. The air around them fills with the rich, comforting aromas of FRANKINCENSE, MYRRH, and NARD, an olfactory beacon amidst the pandemonium.



The sweet smell draws the people out from their hiding places. They run to the holy men and kneel before them, thankful for their saviors. Even the beasts smell the DIVINE fragrance. They come closer, but instead of attacking, they kneel with the people. The sky lightens, the smoke clears, and everything that was burnt starts to grow again with gardens by it. Rivers of milk and honey flow through the new garden. The scent of the holy men fills the air.



This is 'THE APEX', a redemptive fragrance that embodies salvation and hope amidst catastrophic despair. It is the scent of survival, a beacon of serenity in the face of apocalypse.

It is the scent that tamed the wild, the scent that brought life back from the brink.



This is the savior.







