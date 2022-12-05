Fellow Ghanaians, let's start the self-introspection now

Fellow Ghanaians! A prediction of the return of Black Stars from the ongoing World Cup on 3rd December 2022 at 3 AM went viral on social media.

Well, to a large extent, the prediction has come to pass in a manner that will likely cause a lot of finger-pointing and blaming of some players and the head coach! Well, the finger-pointing, reprimands, and call for some team members' sackings are not news. It is a norm for virtually every season.



Whenever this happens, one question that comes to mind is, do we do self-introspection as Ghana's citizens?



Frankly, the Black Stars of Ghana, in its current state, is likely to reflect the public institutions in Ghana accurately. Yes, our head coaches over the years are synonymous with critical managers of Government of Ghana Institutions who are tasked to appoint staff to lead various units or departments of public institutions. The players are all staff in our public institutions! Success in the World Cup is synonymous with Public Sector Institutional gains!



Things we should do! Fortunately, the year 2022 will soon end. The timing is so good! Can we, for once, cease the finger-pointing, blame games, and call for the dismissal of some team members of the Black Stars? Instead, let us do self-introspection!

Let us see if we are doing an excellent job as coaches/managers of Public Institutions in our appointments. Also, let us know if we are scoring goals for the penalties that come our way as staff at the workplace!



We know the World is a global village! So, from January 2022 to December 2022, what is our contribution to seeing our Public Institutions reach the finals in the Public Sector Institutional 2022 World Cup? Did we make institutional gains-oriented appointments? As players, did we play well at the workplace? Did we score the penalties that came our way?



Fellow Ghanaians, let's start the self-introspection now!



May the Almighty God be our guide, amen!