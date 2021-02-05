The Chin Mask

File Photo of a nose mask

As the second wave of COVID-19 surges high, the Government of Ghana has intensified its effort in ensuring that the citizens observe the necessary protocols, such as frequent handwashing, observing social distance and the wearing of face masks.

The president has mandated the police to enforce the wearing of the face mask. Consequently, many Ghanaians are seen wearing their masks in public places.



Before you applaud this seemingly notable feat, take a careful look around you. I am not so sure about what happens in your area, but what I see at my place is that many people wear the mask at their chin, leaving their nose and mouth uncovered. They only mask up properly when they see the police. From what I hear on the news, it is apparent this chin masking is not limited to my area.



Before you hastily tag these non-adherents as obstinate, you may have to be more pragmatic in your judgement. This is because there is a wide disparity in how people comprehend the virus.



Whereas some see that the viral disease has been overrated, some think no such virus exists at all. In one TV interview, a market woman discredited the report of the COVID-19 death by saying that she has not seen any of her colleagues dying from the virus since it emerged.



Even though her assertion may be ridiculous, I think people like her have been made to think that way because of some actions by our leaders, who I presume should know better and model expected good conduct. Yes, their actions could have aggravated this unlettered disbelief, if not birthed it.

Where was the virus during the campaign period when social distancing and mask-wearing were literally tumbled? And where was social distance when some of the parliamentarians fought with each other, sat on laps, and chewed ballot papers? So the virus went into hiding during elections and egressed forcibly afterwards? Wow!



Following the airing of the aforementioned ignoble acts, it is very difficult for the average person to believe that the horrendous virus is no joke. Humans aren't 'dumb' after all.



So the police may be following orders to enforce the wearing of facemask but that is not enough. Some of these people will take off the mask or at best pull it down their chin when the police are not around. Meanwhile, the virus spreads in the presence or absence of the police. Therefore, I think a more effective sustainable formula should be implemented.



Herein, I suggest the initiation of grassroots public health education. The government should deploy well-informed personnel to the communities to explain in local dialect the dreadful nature and impact of the virus.



Also, our leaders and influential persons should exemplify high standard compliance to the necessary protocols at all times. With this, many skeptics and wanton defiers may reconsider their stance and do the needful.

Force, has never been an effective way to bring about meaningful and sustainable change. Although it may yield a superficial success, its influence is short-lived. Not even God's strict laws with its fearsome punishment could cause actual change (Heb. 8:9). That is why God's ultimate vision, which he foreordained and brought to fruition in Christ is one that requires a voluntary acceptance of a message preached (Matt. 28:18-30; Acts 2:14-37). Those who embrace this are known as true worshippers (John 4:23).



Like the mask-wearing, if Christians are to produce proper faith-wearers, we would have to organize frequent grassroots education (evangelism). Also, Christian leaders and influencers (true disciples of Christ) would have to emulate a godly lifestyle to buttress the Gospel message. If not, those who would be frightened to put on their faith would only put it on their chin. At best, they would only mask up when they see their minister.



In essence, the fight against the two viruses, the covid 19 and Satan is similar. We need to educate people to know their awful makeup and effect. Also, leaders ought to mask up at all times for others to simulate. May you be an advocate for proper adherence on both battlefields.



Enjoy the Grace of God!



Amen!