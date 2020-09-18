The Constitutional mandate of Ghana’s Council of State, nugget or nugatory?

The 1992 Constitution of Ghana. File photo

The Council of State in Ghana is a small body of prominent citizens, analogous to the Council of Elders in the traditional political system, which advises the President on national issues.

The Council of State was established by Articles 89 to 92 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana: "There shall be a Council of State to counsel the President in the performance of his functions."



Membership



The Council of State should include a former Chief Justice of Ghana, a former Chief of the Defence Staff and a former Inspector General of Police and the President of the National House of Chiefs.



Each region of Ghana also has an elected representative. The President of Ghana also appoints eleven members. Members stay in office until the term of office of the president ends.

Meetings



The Council is required to meet four times a year. It can also meet if requested by the President of Ghana, the Parliament of Ghana or by at least five sitting members of the Council.



There should be more than half the members of the Council at a meeting to form a quorum. Decisions of the Council are valid if voted for by the majority of members present at the meeting. The Council regulates its own procedures subject to the provisions of the Ghana Constitution.

