The Law-Maker and the Law

Countries have been divided into electoral constituencies to have representatives in parliament since democracy and constitutional governance were adopted. People are treated with a different level of respect when they have the chance to speak on behalf of their people.

The title of "Honourable Member" refers to the regard that the representative's constituents and the entire country have for him or her.



Whoever accepts office as the people's representative must exhibit a kind of character that is innocent and perceived as gentle in all sectors of life because, as the adage goes, to whom much is given, much is expected. However, when it swings the other way, his supporters are made fun of and quarreled with.



A few days ago, a video surfaced showing Samuel O. Ablakwa, a representative for the good people of North Tongo, kicked and squelched what appears to be a court order restraining him from speaking publicly about a case involving Mr. Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.



Even in death, if A.V. Dicey was still alive, he would be tossing and turning in his grave in agony over the cold-blooded murder of the ideals he stood for by Ablakwa.

Why should the lawmaker violate the same law that he helped create if A.V. Dicey's theory of the "Rule of Law" is indeed the supremacy of the law that grounds equality before the law?



With no room for leniency, Ablakwa's actions have brought shame and disgrace to the institution of Parliament.



He has to be called before the privileges committee in Parliament to answer questions about why he acted in such a way in public that damaged Ghana's Parliament's reputation.



The clean hand doctrine is based on the maxim of equity which states that one “who comes into equity must come with clean hands.”