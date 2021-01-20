The Ministry of Aviation, to collapse it or not

Former Minister of Aviation, Joseph Kofi Adda

Over the past two weeks, various social and traditional media sources have published a probable list of some ministries, deemed too small to stand alone, that are likely to be collapsed or merged with other ministries.

One that has generated a lot of discussion within the aviation sector—airline representatives, airport managers, travel consultants, local and foreign aviation investors, and various international aviation-related bodies—is the suggestion that the Ministry of Aviation is to be sent back to the shadows of the Transport Ministry.



The apprehension is well-founded given the little attention and achievement during the years that it was an add-on of the Ministry of Transport. When we juxtapose the achievements of the aviation sector since it was re-established in 2017 with the feeble effort to grow the sector between 2012 and 2016, the justification in reestablishing the aviation ministry becomes more pronounced.



Indeed, the first act of the newly-re-established Ministry of Aviation in 2017 was the conscious effort to build a good working relationship with airlines and all stakeholders in the aviation value chain.



The AviationGhana Annual Breakfast Meeting, organised under the auspices of the Ministry of Aviation by AviationGhana was established and this ensured that all aviation sector operators had a platform to freely table their concerns on a regular basis.



This platform was instrumental in the eventual abolishing of the 17.5 percent VAT on domestic airfares.



The renewed enthusiasm energized the sector and led to impressive growth of both domestic and international passenger throughput; with domestic passenger throughput increasing from 483,261 in 2017 to 690,314 at the end of 2019.



International passenger throughput also saw improved demand. International passenger throughput also increased from 1.8 million in 2017 to over 2.1million at the end of 2019.

On the strengthening of legislation governing the aviation industry, Parliament recently passed the Ghana Civil Aviation (Amendment) Act, 2019 (Act 985) together with the Legislative Instrument on Aircraft Accident and Serious Incident Regulations,2019 (LI 2375) to ensure enhanced compliance with ICAO’s Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPS).



One of the most important reforms undertaken by the Kofi Adda-led Aviation Ministry is the setting up of the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB). The Bureau will be responsible for investigating all aviation-related incidents and accidents in the country.



The setting up of the specialised agency will prevent the current situation where the aviation industry regulator, Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), is heavily involved in investigating incidents and accidents involving operators that it regulates.



For instance, the regulator was key in investigating the Allied Air accident in 2012, the Antrak Air incident in 2013, and the Starbow Airlines incident in 2017.



Aside curing the conflict of interest in the current investigative process, establishing an independent accident investigation body was one of the key recommendations of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) after a recent assessment and is in line with best practice for regulators not to investigate such incidents themselves.



The Bureau, is also responsible for investigating aircraft incidents and accidents in the oceanic region within the Accra Flight Information Region.



Setting up of the Air Navigation Services (ANS)

Parliament in November 2020 passed the Air Navigation Services Agency Bill, creating an autonomous and independent entity out of the current Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA).



The separation of the air navigation and regulatory functions of the GCAA, which has been in the works for years, is in line with international best practice in aviation and recommendations of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) to ensure that the GCAA does not act as an operator and regulator at the same time.



Despite the benefits and recommendations by major global agencies of aviation including ICAO, the Universal Safety Oversight Audit Programme (USOAP) and Civil Air Navigation Services Organisation (CANSO) for the separation of the ANS function from the regulatory role of the country’s CAA, it has been on the drawing board since 2006.



New modern complex for GCAA, ANS



Under the direction of the Aviation Minister, an ultra-modern office complex to house the Aircraft Accident and Incident Prevention and Investigation Bureau has been completed. A similar ultramodern office complex is under construction to house the GCAA within the Kotoka International Airport enclave.



Other on-ground infrastructure to accelerate the growth of the sector are currently on-going. They include the construction of a new terminal building at Kumasi, Sunyani, and Tamale. The completion of the Wa Airport, and conducting of feasibility studies on proposed airport in Yendi, Mole and Navrongo.



Indeed, feasibility study has been completed and funding source identified for the construction of an airport in Ankaful to serve the Central Region– a major tourism hub.

The airport and other ancillary facilities, which is to be sited on a 600 acre land at Ankaful, is expected to cost about US$60million to construct.



The home-based carrier project



Since the collapse of Ghana Airways and its successor, Ghana International Airlines, it has been a national desire to see the national colours back in the air. Successive governments have tried with no success in actualizing this.



Under the direction of the Akufo-Addo-led administration, the Aviation Ministry has successfully signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with EgyptAir for the establishment of a new flag carrier.



The choice of Cairo-based EgyptAir as the preferred strategic partner follows series of engagement with senior management team of the airline and the committee of aviation experts constituted by the Aviation Ministry.



More to be done



Despite successfully growing the sector, a lot more needs to be done to make Ghana’s aviation sector, the best on the continent. First is the need to consolidate the GCAA Amendments; undertake aviation fiscal regime reforms; Streamlining the Airport Passenger Service Charge (APSC); construction of new Air traffic Control Tower; Development of the aviation master plan; and more.

Conclusion



From the shadows, aviation is now a strong stand-alone sector that contributed US$2.5 billion to the country’s GDP in 2018. The progress made under the Akufo-Addo government is unparalleled and demands a sustain momentum to achieve the heights of major aviation hubs in Europe and the Middle East.



With the verve of the Aviation Ministry, the country is shaping up to be the aviation capital of the sub-region, hence the need to have a dedicated ministry to lead this drive.