The NDC has a choice, act decisively now or forget 2024

It is sobering to realise that the NDC, a party of Rawlings known for people-centered politics is failing its electorate. It is more nuanced the inability of the party to give people something to believe in.

You see, there's this 'animal' called "anti-party conduct" embedded in our intra-party political rules of engagement.



Actually, it's a grey area.



Non-conformists like my good self who are not afraid to speak our minds always come under heavy attacks with references to the "anti-party conduct" rule.



Even an expression of a harmless dissenting view is usually met with warnings of "anti-party conduct" simply because those views are often seen as a clear departure from the status quo.



The disappointing thing is that Asiedu Nketiah as General Secretary has taken advantage of the greyness of the rule and its application to hound Koku Anyidoho and Allotey Jacobs out of the NDC.

Today, the same Asiedu Nketia is openly attacking the office of the national chairman of the NDC - He's publicly humiliating the occupant of that office and even divulging internal party matters that are within his knowledge by virtue of his privileged position. These are misconducts classified under the "anti-party conduct" rule, for which others were suspended from the party.



In an ideal world, Asiedu-Nketiah ought to be facing disciplinary actions by now, but NDC leaders under the current dispensation haven't got the balls to do "the right thing." It's all about self-preservation.



In the meantime, party folks are pretending Asiedu Nketia's cowardly act, perfidious and destructive politics is all good.



Honestly, I do not have any polite words to describe what I feel about this situation. Are there any decent good party folks still left in the NDC? If there are and they have any kind of social conscience, let them do something. This trashing of the NDC by its own leadership cannot be allowed to go on.



I'm no fan of Ofosu Ampofo, especially his role in foisting Mahama on the NDC against conventional wisdom and party rules of engagement, but anyone with half a brain can tell he's being unfairly targeted. Which is why I support the call for sanctions against Asiedu-Nketiah.

In fact, he must be voted against together with his ilk in congress. It is unwise, dangerous, and suicidal to keep him at the helm of leadership.



And when we finally get rid of this bunch of self regarding leaders and chancers from the leadership, let us set the restart button, and though it will be from a very low point, we can start to rebuild, not only the NDC and its decimated organs but also our relationships and regard for each other and our differences.



As always, I shall be back