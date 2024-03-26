The NDC sups with the devil at the Church street offices of the Ahwois and their cohort – John Mahama’s running mate saga

John Mahama and Naan Jane Opoku-Agyemang

Luke 12:2-3: “Nothing is covered up that will not be revealed, or hidden that will not be known."

Therefore, whatever you have said in the dark shall be heard in the light, and what you have whispered in private rooms shall be proclaimed upon the housetops.” – RSV Catholic Edition for Africa.



Since I started writing my critique of Kwamena Ahwoi’s Working with Rawlings referred to Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as the surrogate of the Ahwois and their cohort whom they intended and succeeded in using to achieve their failure to secure the endorsement of their brother, Kwesi Ahwoi’s nomination as the NDC running mate for the 2020 election.



As recently as 29 February 2024 I stated that:



‘The Ahwoi's and their cohort, who now claim ownership of the NDC, speaking



through Kwasi Ahwoi, named Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as the successor to



the National Democratic Congress flagbearer John Mahama after 2024. Kwasi Ahwoi

was quoted by Ghana Web on 28 June 2023 with its source as mynewsgh.com to have



said that:'



"So, Naana whether she is 78, 79, or 80 can still be President of this country



when President John Mahama finishes his service, that should not be a worry



at all.... It is about time we put a woman in charge of this country... They



have a lot to offer this country. We have tried men, we’ve seen where men

have taken us. Let’s try the women.”



The Ahwois and their cohort were so carried away by the success of hoodwinking John Mahama nominating their surrogate as his running mate for the 2024 elections that they could not wait for the flagbearer to formally outdoor his running mate to the rank and file of the NDC.



The Ahwois decided to exhibit their ownership of the NDC by organizing a special celebration of their feat in achieving the renomination of their surrogate, Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, as the NDC running mate at their offices on Church Street, Labone.



Kwesi Ahwoi who had assumed the spokesmanship for the Ahwois and their cohort of the Church Street cabal was so carried away with excitement that he made public what the cohort had been saying in the dark and whispering in the private rooms of their kitchen cabinet.



“John Mahama was not ready to be president at the time but nature schemed things in such a way that President Mills had to give way to John Mahama. Anything can happen – so, Naana, be ever prepared, as your motto says. Anything thing can happen and you can become the President of the Republic of Ghana.”



John Dramani Mahama’s date of birth is 29 November 1958 while that of the Ahwois’ surrogate, Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, is 22 November 1951. Consequently, if the Ahwois and their Church Street cohort are already thinking of John Mahama’s passing before the end of his four-year term, then there must be something they are privy to about John Mahama’s health status that Ghanaians do not know.

The possibility that in addition to whatever health problems John Mahama may be known to the Ahowis and their cohort, is there also a kitchen cabinet plans to send John Mahama to sleep early, like Professor Mills, should he perchance win the 2024 elections, make assurance double sure that their enterprise for their surrogate to become President before 2024 and, therefore, face no opposition for the nomination for 2028 NDC flagbearership?



I have listened to Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang’s riposte to Kwesi Ahwoi’s toast to her to be prepared as she always has to be President should anything happen. It was not a correction of Kwesi Ahwoi’s toast to her. It was a crafty conspiratorial way of wishing John Mahama good health as a way of not giving out the plot of the Church Street cabal.



One just has to read Lady Macbeth’s reception of Duncan King of Scotland and the plans already laid out for his treasonous murder that night in Shakespeare’s Macbeth to understand the theatrics that was unfolding at the Church Street celebratory drama of the Ahwois.



As for the Spokesperson for the Ahwois and their cohort and his disingenuous about-turn that he misspoke, one needs to tell it to the Marines. A former Minister for the Interior, and former Ambassador to South Africa, skilled in security, intelligence, and diplomacy misspeaking?



Was he misspeaking when he predicted that Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang would be President after John Mahama in 2028? If that is to happen, why should we disbelieve his second prediction which he confidently made?



I was one of a chosen few who had lunch with former President Jerry John Rawlings days before his hospitalization and never returned to our fold. I am, therefore, privy to what he thought of the Ahwois and their cohort on 28 October 2020 before his demise. It explains my statement in my tribute to him on the third anniversary of his demise on 12 November 2023, ten days to Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang’s 72 birthday that:

"The traitors who used their acquaintance and friendship with you while you lived to project and create political acceptance amongst your followers are still planning to obliterate your name in the NDC you founded and remain the founder. The takeover plot of the NDC by the traitors has intensified using surrogates after your journey to our ancestors. While we live, we shall continue to fight to bear the torch you lit to emancipate Ghana and Africa.”



What happened at the Church Street unilateral celebration by the Ahwois and their cohort for their surrogate, Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, is part of the unfolding plot to obliterate the name of Jerry John Rawlings in the NDC he founded and remains the founder.



The Church Street celebration to crown the handiwork of the Ahwois in their feat of imposing their surrogate on the NDC was clearly to demonstrate publicly their ownership and control of the NDC after their betrayal, and the demise of comrade Jerry John Rawlings.



I am amongst those who will forever recognize Jerry John Rawlings as the founder of the NDC whose tradition of leadership of transparency and accountability must always be its guiding principle. We will continue to bear the torch he lit to emancipate Ghana and Africa. John Dramani Mahama with his eyes open decided to sup with the devil. I hope to God he has a long spoon.



As Luke stated in Luke 12:1 before the words quoted at the beginning of this discourse: “Beware of the leaven of the Pharisees, which is hypocrisy.” The NDC and John Dramani Mahama should beware that the Lord has made what was covered up to be revealed or hidden to be known.