The NPP is rather strategically positioning the 24-hour economy

NDC presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama

So you expect their communicators to sleep over a policy that has the propensity of creating jobs and also bolstering business confidence to bring down their government?

The 24-hour economic policy has consistently witnessed multitudes of praise from both technocrats and academics. They have green-lighted its viability and doability. And indeed, had given their utter backing on its possibility under the arduous supervision of John Dramani Mahama.



Before the NPP communicators cough loudly, ask them to produce the policy of the free SHS before the implementation. I dare them to produce it?



The use of the Heritage funds to fund the free SHS was an afterthought. It was when the NPP came to power that they thought of using those funds to finance the free SHS. The free SHS didn’t have any blueprint.



What the NDC is saying is that; the next NDC government will review most of the obnoxious taxes of the day, give tax incentives, give subsidies, and give security protection to businesses that have subscribed to the 2024-hour economy. What it means is that; industries will pay lower taxes, lower utility tariffs, encourage and boost productivity, and also create jobs for the teeming unemployed youth.

Essentially, the policy direction is to particularly create a business-friendly environment, which in itself serves as financial muscle to business owners. To put it better: businesses shall strive because they operate under an umbrella of lower taxes on raw materials, lower production costs because of subsidies on utility tariffs, and lower operational costs because of the availability of human resources.



My advice, let your opponents make noise about it to make it popular. This is called a strategic positioning of the 24-hour economy.



You don't need the validation of your opponent over your policy proposal to create jobs for the teeming unemployed youth, and also create a platform for businesses to flourish as a political party. They are uncomfortable because they are aware that the 24-hour economy is resonating with the electorate.