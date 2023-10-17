The NPP living in a pimper's paradise?

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) flag

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has come to the fag-end of their term in office, and perhaps is going to stay in the "wilderness" for a very long time.

President Akufo-Addo and the NPP promised a delectable country, but Nana's government has turned out to be absolutely irksome. The hardship he promised to ameliorate has become worse, and the exigencies of reducing the burden of Ghanaians seem not to matter anymore.



It has become obvious that the NPP has hit a snag in their desire to "break the 8", and no wonder the mantra is becoming inessential and trifling of late.



And this appears to be making them vindictive, manipulative and trying to pump schemes to gain an advantage in the December 2024, polls.



Unfortunately, the rancorous crush between the ruling government and some of its leading members has been worsened by the presidential primary election of the party, perceived stinking corruption and a grievously underperforming economy.



A stalwart of the NPP and a presidential aspirant, Kennedy Agyapong who also doubles as the Member of Parliament for the Assin Central Constituency for instance has accused his own party of looting as if there is no tomorrow.



With a hung Parliament and the behaviour of the Assin Central lawmaker, some people want to believe that the NPP is now the Minority in Parliament since the Hon MP is likely to turn his back on his party when it comes to voting on any issue.

Besides, former Member of Parliament for Obuasi East and a member of the NPP, Edward Micheal Ennin is reported to have spelt doom for the ruling NPP accusing the leadership and its appointees in government of being overly corrupt.



Additionally, former Minister of Trade and Industry under the Akufo-Addo-led administration, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, a presidential candidate hopeful who announced his resignation recently from the NPP to run as an independent candidate has said that the NPP collapsed long ago and that from the onset, the foundations of the ruling government were established on deception which cannot stand.



There are also concerns over what appears to be a plot by some elements of top bananas in the stronghold of the NPP, the Ashanti Region, to send the party to opposition to gain control and reorganise for 2028.



And it looks like the resignation of Alan feeds into this stratagem, and I am not surprised some elders of the party after taking note of the possible consequences of this spectre are working hard to convince Alan to return, which sounds nearly impossible.



Whichever way you look at this predicament, the NPP is in no doubt at the crossroads of disintegration and appears irredeemable.



Even though they continue to be loud and "optimistic", it is becoming apparent that they are living in a Pimper's Paradise. After all, every need has an ego to feed.