The Sui Generis Alban Bagbin: A political marveric at the vanguard of Ghana's democratic evolution

Ghana's Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin

Over the past two years, Ghana has witnessed a unique situation where the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has an equal number of seats (134) as the ruling NPP (134).

In addition to this, the NDC succeeded in getting their nominee for speaker, Hon Alban Bagbin to win the majority of the vote to create the first scenario in Ghana's political history, where the Speaker is a member of the opposition party.



Many Ghanaians, especially those leaned towards the ruling party were apprehensive about this situation, given the longstanding tradition of the ruling party appointing the Speaker of Parliament and the new situation where the opposition has the speaker of Parliament.



Both parties were not ready for this, the NDC were not ready for a Speaker from their side who would not be led by party affiliation in the running of the House and the NPP were not ready for a Speaker who will not be an extension of the Executive in the House.



By extension, being objective and letting the Laws and Standing Orders of the House be the guide to the letter was going to bring disaffection from both sides of the House.



Of course, there has been disagreements, the Majority Leader in an unprecedented fashion has on several occasions come public in his criticism of the Speaker. The former Majority Chief Whip also went after the Speaker.

In all instances, it was down to either side not getting their way in the House.



In the face of these challenges, Alban Bagbin has proven to be a remarkable Speaker who has placed the nation's interests above his party's interests and risen above all the pressures that comes with being honest and principled in a system built on the back of putting party interest on the national interest.



In a country where political partisanship is deeply entrenched, it is rare to find a public official who is willing to go against the wishes of their party. However, Alban Bagbin has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the principles of fairness and justice, which has won him the admiration of many Ghanaians.



One of the hallmarks of Alban Bagbin's tenure as Speaker of Parliament has been his dedication to the rule of law. He has consistently made it clear that his role as Speaker is to ensure that the laws of the country are followed to the letter.



Bagbin is a proponent of promoting the use of locally-made and traditional outfits. He made history by becoming the first Speaker to move away from the daily use of what was to be a ceremonial gown and wig handed over to us by our colonial masters in favour of donning outfits made in Ghana.

The significance of the Speaker of Ghana's Parliament wearing a traditional and locally made outfit instead of the colonial masters uniform is that it symbolizes a break from the country's colonial past and a celebration of Ghana's cultural heritage. It also highlights the importance of promoting local industries and businesses, which is in line with the government's efforts to promote made in Ghana products. Additionally, it sets an example for others to embrace and be proud of their culture and heritage.



Another notable aspect of Bagbin's leadership is his willingness to listen to opposing views. He has created an atmosphere in Parliament where members are free to express their opinions without fear of intimidation or retribution. This has led to robust debates on various issues, which have resulted in the passage of several important laws.



Perhaps the most significant aspect of Alban Bagbin's leadership style is his ability to remain impartial in the face of intense pressure from his party.



As Speaker of Parliament, he has been tasked with presiding over debates and ensuring that all members are given an equal opportunity to contribute to discussions. Despite being a member of the opposition party, Alban Bagbin has remained neutral in his duties as Speaker, which has helped to foster an atmosphere of trust and cooperation in Parliament.



Ghanaians should consider themselves lucky to have had a Speaker like Alban Bagbin. It is as though God deliberately led us to this path and ensured that we a man with the right temperament and resilience to manage what could have been a tragic political atmosphere.

In deed, it took time for both sides to get used to this Speakers, it had to take the best part of the first half of the life of the 7th Parliament. The dust has settled and a fair assessment would be that the experience has been worth it.



In a country where political divisions run deep, Alban Bagbin has proven that it is possible to put the nation's interests above party interests. He has set an excellent example for future Speakers of Parliament and public officials in general.



In conclusion, the appointment of Alban Bagbin as Speaker of Parliament has been a significant milestone in Ghana's democratic journey. His leadership style has demonstrated that it is possible to rise above political partisanship and focus on the needs of the nation.



Ghanaians should be proud of the Speaker of Parliament, who has shown that true leadership is about serving the people and upholding the rule of law.



It is interesting to note that since Alban Bagbin became the Speaker, both the President and the Vice President have not left the shores of Ghana at the same time, a situation that could effectively make the Speaker an acting President.

The discomfort is obvious, the fear of sabotage is there, but the reality is that Bagbin has proven to be a man who wants to do right instead of abusing his position.



In the face of the evidence, the fears if any are based on history than the prevailing circumstance.



In Bagbin, we have a statement, a man who feels Ghana deserves to be led exclusively for the benefit of Ghanaians.



President Nana Akufo Addo and his vice, Dr. Bawumia can travel together, Ghana won’t be auctioned in their absence.



Congratulations to Rt Hon. Speaker, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin for teaching us that it is possible to belong to a political party and yet put Ghana first.