The Tanyigbe Traditional Council: A passionate appeal to Ho Central MP

A building established by Benjamin Komla Kpodo

Dear MP Fo Ben,

I hope there will be a minimal earthquake in my choice of reaching you this way. In the natural sequence, Readers’ views and reactions could be against, or for what I am trying to say here.



In 2016, October, I attended the Tanyigbe Senior High School’s Silver Jubilee, where the Dziko-debut Education Award was lastly won by Dinah Ewoenam Amable.



That same day, the Late Amorin, our Tanyigbe ex-Assemblyman whisked me straight into his car, taking me with him to Ho, further insisting that I followed him to see a grand event regarding what a “Son-Of-Tanyigbe” had done.



I had greeted Amorin after the Jubilee durbar as I tried to ask what the actual source of a supposed feud between Tanyigbe and Atidzie was when he seized me.



At Ho venue, Fo Ben, it was such an honour when the gathering was told to go and view the massive edifice you built for the Ho Nurses Training College. The event was chaired by Togbe Howusu Adzi Lãkle XII and had Health Minister Segbefia and others attending.

Oh, how the canopy touched the live electric pylons nearly spoiled the day! But the atmosphere got better and livelier when the Nurses Training Cultural Troupe took to the floor to display.



Fo Ben, I was overjoyed that day, listening to Togbe Howusu who announced that they, as Custodians of the Ho-Dome Lands, ruled that your name be inscribed on the walls of the edifice. Bravo. Ayeeekoo!



I must admit that I was highly pleased with the appellations Togbe Adzi Lãkle poured on you. So, five months later, when the Ho Asafo landed at Tanyigbe during Fiaga Adiko V’s burial, I organized a special bush-meat dish for Ho Chiefs which Togbe Lãkle described as “Trɛ-ŋutsu detsi tututue, nusianu ʋẽ lilili le detsie me”. Yes indeed. A unique moment that was.



Ok sir, being the MP for the Ho Central Constituency, you please do not in that sense serve only as Tanyigbe’s MP. But as little kids, we heard that when Akwasi Amankwa Afrifa became NLC Chairman, he caused the SHC or so to build a whole township in his Krobo Village near Asante Mampong. We know that MPs are not in the Executive, where things can happen as Hans Kofi Boni did by tarring Kpedze roads under CPP Government and Alfred Kpodonu also did this by tarring Akorme roads under Progress party rule.



My memory is still very fresh with the deep discussions Prof. Victor Wutor of Alberta State, Canada had with me concerning his efforts to lead us to foster a “Twin-City” relationship between Tanyigbe and a named Community there in the Americas. Efo Victor had gone through this so successfully and which was to kick off our Tanyigbe Traditional Rulers’ exchange visits with their North American counterparts at defined periods.

I traveled to Ghana and sat over Efo Victor’s ideas with Togbe Ameworkunu which made me even try to tune Togbe Ameworkunu into seeing Efo Victor as Tanyigbe’s potential Ngoryifia to be. This was all before the funeral of Fiaga Togbe Kwasi Adiko V. Things have taken different colours after Togbe Kwasi Adiko V’s funeral but the truth is that Tanyigbe remains Tanyigbe.



It is for this reason that I kept you informed when my household shepherded the CHPS Compound (see my official letter to you titled Project Start: Community health facility construction for Tanyigbe, dated November 22, 2019, and also e-mail of 24 Nov 2019 @6:45pm GH time to you which followed the official Letter). The Senior Divisional Chief of Tanyigbe, Togbe Ameworkunu received the relevant communication from me (starting from March 8, 2019) on this subject.



Tanyigbe has the brand new CHPS Compound now and at its inauguration later this year, stories will be told, for sure.



Dear MP Fo Ben, I acknowledge that six months ago, we were together for several days in my apartment and when you continued to Ghana, you went to spend time with my Adenta folks. Very fine. I do believe that no “special funds” are there in Parliament House that MPs could negotiate to have for their use. When you phoned me very recently, I laid this Tanyigbe Traditional Council issue bare before you.



I said, “Fo Ben until you build the same Nurses Training Edifice for Tanyigbe as our Tanyigbe Traditional council offices, your job will not be considered done”.

We had a good laugh and you responded that the GH political atmosphere was not enticing at all for such a huge project. Moreso, you had very limited time ahead as MP. I see that should Prof Wutor’s Twin-City program start, the Traditional Council Complex must be playing a very vital role, no doubt.



For Ben, at the funeral of Fiaga Kwasi Adiko V, The Volta Region House of Chiefs had this to say in their tribute and I quote the same from Para 4, Page 32 of the funeral brochure:



“His Traditional Area, Tanyigbe is among the first 15 Traditional Areas which have been earmarked for the inauguration of Traditional Councils but unfortunately, he did not live to see the inauguration of his council. Our consolation, however, is that Tanyigbe Traditional Council shall be inaugurated soon”. That was April 1, 2017.



One will ask “How soon is this soon now”?



My answer is that God Almighty himself as well as Tanyigbe Kpayawo are shaping up things to happen at the same time we shall inaugurate the ultra-modern Tanyigbe Traditional Council Complex - built by their illustrious son, the Ho Central MP Benjamin Komla Kpodo. If I had my way, I would appeal to the community rulers to consider which location could best site this Traditional Council Complex (TCC). Shall we think of the same place where we have the 90-year-old School Block at Kpodzi?

On the other hand, it makes sense to retain this wonderful ancient building there anyway. A 1000-man Auditorium, 2 extra Meeting Rooms seating about 20 and 50, Togbega’s Office, Registrar’s Office, Archival Room/s, Toilets, Kitchenettes, Janitor’ Room, etc. Then we are done!



Dear MP, Tanyigbe is buoyed by their slogan “ngordzeto menya lia o” when surmounting hostilities or adversaries and the TTC Complex will not be any easier, Ngordzeto either. But build it, I must, alo?