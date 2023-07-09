The US government must understand that Ghana will not legalize homosexuality

Colours of LGBTQ+

Although the US government and Amnesty International talk about violating human rights, these organizations are well-known for doing so both domestically and abroad.

The US administration doesn't accept rejection when it comes to anything they are interested in, therefore when faced with fierce opposition to the legalization of homosexuality in Africa, the sole accusation they can level against African leaders is the violation of human rights.



The US administration has no concern for the well-being of people in Africa; none of its foreign policies are favourable to the continent. Don't be a fool and assume that when foreign governments are serious about anything in Africa, they are acting in the continent's best interests. Because of Africa's abundant



mineral resources, advanced nations like the United States of America have used brutal tactics, like the deployment of biological weapons, to either reduce the global population or seize part of these resources.



One may see impoverished black neighbourhoods all around the United States of America, just like during the Apartheid era in South Africa. The US government is concentrating its efforts and working furiously to legalize homosexuality in Ghana because the administration thinks it will be easy since Ghana is



recognized as being a peaceful nation.



It's true that, despite their harsh living conditions, Ghanaians abhor violence, but they will not consent to the legalization of homosexuality there. Even though African-Americans (Black people) were still held in servitude and treated as second-class citizens after 400 years of slavery, Kamala Harris was elected as the attorney general of California in the state justice department in 2010.

However, she will agree with me that although there is a law in that nation, America, it does not favour Black people much because they are never treated as equal human beings anywhere in the globe, including in many European nations.



Can Kamala tell the world, including Ghana, where she wants to allow homosexuality, how many black Americans have been murdered in America since she was elected Attorney General and after becoming vice president, without their families receiving any justice? How many black people have been falsely



imprisoned, accused of crimes they did not commit, and framed because of their race?



So why does she profess to love Africans or LGBTQIA in Ghana, if she couldn't aid black folks or African-Americans? The United States of America and Ghana, both have a large number of pastors who claim to be prophets but none of them hears God's voice calling them to speak out against political abuses, crimes against humanity, and the slaughter of innocent black people. In contrast to Obama, Kamala Harris is a woman who has experienced discrimination in America, similarly to Obama.



Therefore, Barack Obama legalized homosexuality in America to win the love of the world and the same strategies Kamala Harris wants to use to legalize homosexuality in Ghana to be loved, but Ghana is not a country that can tolerate this.



Many resources in Africa help the developed world rather than the continent itself. To set corruption aside, African leaders must give careful consideration to the people and the future of the young. More importantly, they ought to keep in mind what the late Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana's first president, once said: "The Black man is capable of managing his own affairs. "This wonderful quote can motivate them to succeed so they won't have to rely on other nations and avoid telling them what to do.