The abandoned Kumbungu Tamale road: A triple threat to the people of Kumbungu

File photo: Shaded relief map of Kumbungu

As a native of Kumbungu, it is with great sorrow that I write this article on the state of the Kumbungu Tamale Road. Especially from Kanfehiyili to Gumo.

This once vibrant and well-traveled road served as a vital artery linking our communities to Tamale and beyond. However, this all changed during the 2020 elections when the current government decided to destroy the road, leaving it in a deplorable state that threatens the livelihood of the people of Kumbungu.



The treble nature of this abandoned road presents a triple threat to the people of Kumbungu. Firstly, the deplorable road conditions pose a significant danger to commuters who are forced to travel on it. The potholes that litter the road are so deep that they can easily cause vehicle accidents, especially during the rainy season when the road becomes slippery.



The danger posed to the people is further compounded by the lack of street lights along the road, making it even more treacherous for anyone who needs to use the road after daylight hours.



Secondly, the poor road conditions have resulted in increased transportation costs. Residents of Kumbungu who travel to Tamale to carry out their daily activities are suffering significant financial losses due to the increased transportation costs.

The road conditions are so bad that transport fares have skyrocketed, leaving many residents unable to afford the cost of transportation. This has resulted in lost income opportunities for many who depend on the road to conduct their business.



Lastly, the state of the Kumbungu Tamale Road has led to the suffering of farmers and their produce. Agriculture is the main occupation of the people of Kumbungu, and the road is essential for transporting farm produce to markets for sale. However, the poor road conditions have made it impossible for farmers to transport their goods to markets in Tamale and beyond. This has led to a significant loss of revenue for farmers whose livelihoods depend on the success of their crops.



In conclusion, the state of the Kumbungu Tamale Road from Kanfehiyili to Gumo is a triple threat to the people of Kumbungu. The government must act swiftly to ensure that the road is restored to its former state and continues to serve its purpose of connecting communities. The lives and livelihoods of the people of Kumbungu are at stake, and it is time for the government to act in its best interest.