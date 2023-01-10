A file photo of an inner city road

By my definition of "inner city roads", these are roads that are within our residential areas as well as roads that lead us out to the major road or highways. I, therefore, go by this assertion that it's very paramount that inner city roads are very critical to the nation's quest to develop into a first-class nation.

I imagine how roads in my area are still not constructed from inception, I can attest to the fact that a chunk of inner city roads are still underdeveloped after independence and this is very a serious matter, I only see some inner city roads being constructed with first layer gravels and bitumen when general elections are approaching.



After elections, construction and everything vanish into thin air, you won't see anything going on as if nothing happened in the first place and this has been going on for several years to date.



It is pertinent to take a look at this issue critically, one of the benefits of inner city roads is that it reduces huge traffic on the highways as there are bypasses for road users to diverge to their various destinations.



It also beautifies the city as the tarred roads with their markings and road signs make it very convenient for road users to drive safely to and fro. Our health is a matter of concern when so much dust engulfs homes where road users drive on dusty roads, especially in this harmattan season.

The government should make it a priority to invest more in inner city roads to address these challenges.



I think by now, as a country 65 years after independence, every capital city in each region should have tarred roads. Yes, it's a fact and it could have been possible.



As a middle-income country, we should have achieved this feat, but it's never too late, we can still do it and " yes we can"!



My prayer is to see this realized.