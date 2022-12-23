The biggest threat Ghana faces today is not terrorism, it’s the NPP government

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flag

Terrorists, mercenaries, or the Wagner brigade of soldiers protecting the Burkina Faso government do not pose a threat to Ghana. The NPP, the ruling party, is the biggest threat currently facing the nation. The NPP is like an incurable disease that has infected the country and destroyed everything in its path, including businesses, the national economy, infrastructures, and foreign investments, yet, still, the government wants to retain power in the upcoming elections. That is very dangerous for the nation.

The fact that the NPP government has never taken the nation's crisis seriously and has instead focused on devising dubious and evil plans to rig the elections in 2024 to retain power is clear evidence that this group of politicians is not in office for the benefit of the populace but rather for their own political survival. In an article titled "A Glance At The Assets Of Both The Living And The Dead Corrupt NPP Politicians," published on July 23, 2022, I provided evidence to support that claim.



The majority of Ghanaians are to blame for their misery and poverty as all NPP leaders, including the president, Nana Akufo Addo, and the finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, would be obliged to resign in any civilized country. God is there for every Christian and Muslim in that country, but that unstoppable tremendous power won't come down to earth to battle corruption or throw dishonest Ghanaian politicians in jail. If you want Ghana to develop, you must take action on your own.



It is not a secret that the NDC government performed noticeably better before the NPP assumed office, despite allegations against the previous government, including corruption scandals. This is why the resignation of Akufo Addo is important. More significantly, the NPP has demonstrated to be the most corrupt administration in Ghanaian political history. Why then would a party that has broken every one of its pledges, including safeguarding the public purse, seek to remain in power?



The answer is straightforward and logical: they are fighting for their survival because such appalling administration will never exist in any civilized nation, and if it did, as we are seeing in the country right now, all of the politicians would immediately announce their resignation. Due to the dynastic nature of our nation's leadership, where the president and finance minister are related, proceeds from the nation's valuable resources have been embezzled, which has caused the economy to collapse.



The NPP wants to stay in power despite all the human errors that have led to Ghana's current predicament, which includes a high unemployment rate, crime, corruption, and national debt. Because the NPP government is afraid to take accountability, they have avoided asking themselves hard questions. Who is to blame if Akufo Addo vowed to make Ghana better than Mahama and the nation ended up in this catastrophe? But the NPP will claim that it's COVID or the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

In the meantime, the World Bank and other international institutions helped countries all over the world, including Ghana, to reduce their economic burdens, but a significant portion of the money was stolen by various governments throughout the world, including the government of Ghana. Therefore, if you are a wise leader in Ghana, why would you blame COVID for destabilizing Ghana's economy while omitting to mention the money you embezzled? The country's demise was caused by the pervasive corruption inside this particular government.



The law is not working because Akufo Addo, the corrupt and inept president, doesn't want to be called out or imprisoned for his crimes. As a result, he appointed a bunch of corrupt high court judges to the Supreme Court to serve as his protection. He believes that the judges' selection is a high barrier that no one can scale to harm him, but he is only fooling himself. The president believes that the operations of Wagner's presence in Burkina Faso are intended to overthrow him because he is so terrified and paranoid at the same time.



The law is not working because Akufo Addo, the corrupt and inept president, doesn't want to be called out or imprisoned for his crimes. As a result, he appointed a bunch of corrupt high court judges to the Supreme Court to serve as his protection. He believes that the judges' selection is a high barrier that no one can scale to harm him, but he is only fooling himself. The president believes that the operations of Wagner's presence in Burkina Faso are intended to overthrow him because he is so terrified and paranoid at the same time.



The problem that the poor people of Ghana are currently dealing with is one that many African nations are dealing with. Even though the political parties in power have broken their promises and engaged in serious corruption, which has negatively impacted everything from education to investments and employment, instead of abdicating their positions of authority, they will do whatever it takes, including killing people, to achieve their goals. This is insane and has to stop.



Many of the low-IQ members of the NPP don't know what is right from wrong or what an embarrassment is because they are a party full of idiots. Ken Agyapong reaffirmed it and added, "Read my lips," at the end. The man is right. Who among today's politicians in Ghana would assert that the NPP would win? If you are an intellectual Ghanaian, you need to find out why the NPP government still wants to hang onto power when it has refused to take responsibility for the mistakes that have brought Ghana to such a dreadful position.

Ken Ofori-Atta is reluctant to step down because he is aware that doing so will expose the extensive corruption he and his relative Akufo Addo have fostered, which will worsen the government's issues and ensure that the NPP is never again seen as a viable political force in Ghana. The two family members are afraid about this. This is a fact that every Ghanaian, including those without formal education, is aware of, hence any knowledgeable Ghanaian no longer holds the NPP in high regard.



One of the reasons Akufo Addo continues to nominate justices from high courts to the Supreme Court is because of this. Yesterday, it was reported once more in the press that "President Akufo-Addo endorses the nomination of 15 Court of Appeal judges.” That is the president's solace and salvation, to build a cathedral to allow him to enter heaven following his bloodshed and corruptible deeds.



since it is hooked up to a respirator. Any NPP leader who asserts that the party will in 2024 is a fool in my eyes because they are unaware of the harm done to both property and human life. More significantly, they must not believe that the dishonest Jean Mensa and Chief Justice would continue the same pattern of deceit that has brought us to this place.



The majority of Ghanaians either don't want the NPP, Akufo Addo, or Ken Ofori-Atta anymore since they are responsible for the carnage, which has caused the collapse of the economy and foreign investment in the nation. I still don't understand why the NPP government can't accept that the people no longer want them. If Ghanaians are silent in the face of this slaughter, it doesn't mean they support the NPP; rather, they are merely afraid of Akufo Addo because he is a tyrant.