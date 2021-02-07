The calmness of Kwabena Agyei Agyapong

Lawyer Edudzi Kudzo Tamakloe

A lot of young politicians do have a lot to learn from Kwabena Agyei Agyapong. In the 1998 NPP presidential primaries, he supported then-candidate Akufo-Addo, yes not Kufuor.

Forward, he becomes the General Secretary for the NPP.



Some people around Akufo-Addo fabricated a conspiracy theory that he was against Akufo-Addo and immediately sponsored someone to petition for his suspension.



He was eventually suspended.



That’s the elected General Secretary, suspended in the most capricious manner. He didn’t take to Twitter or Facebook to be writing silly things about Akufo-Addo. He avoided media engagement that will discuss his suspension.



By 2020, he was back campaigning for Akufo-Addo.



It was difficult to find any publication by Kwabena against Akufo-Addo when he was unjustly suspended. He demonstrated considerable emotional intelligence.

When he came back to support the 2020 campaign, he was in the frontline. Where is the person who petitioned for his suspension? Forgotten.



Kwabena Agyei Agyapong did not get disgruntled because he contested for a position and lost oo. He actually contested, won and was later suspended. He didn’t go about cursing everyone. He didn’t become a fool.



The period of suspension offered him the opportunity for personal growth and introspection. He didn’t say Akufo-Addo is ungrateful bla bla bla.



I have personally learnt a lot from him. He remained calm. You can’t run a marathon with the mindset of a sprinter.



May the Good Lord bless us with the spirit of calmness. Think deeply about this. This political journey is full of uncertainties.