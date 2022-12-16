The challenges of Africa and their solutions, the role of African technocrats

The book

Good people of Africa, may l have your kind attention, as l present to you, this life-changing book. It will be deduced from the issues discussed in the book, that many of the challenges confronting Africa are man-made. Also, the challenges are currently looking more overwhelming than ever. And that, there is urgent need to act differently by adopting a specific collaborative approach, dubbed, The Technocrats Concept. It is what makes this book practical and unique. I appeal to all Africans, at home and the diaspora, to read this book and embrace the ideas raised in it. Together, we could make conscious attempts to address the challenges affecting us, by ourselves; a more sustainable approach to realize an Africa without aid.

Notably, with the current advancement of technology, problem-solving has evolved from the mere rhetorics and the traditional epoch of "trial and error", to more sophisticated approaches, which could best (if not only) be handled by intellectuals, hence the proposal of the technocrats' concept by the author.



What does the Technocrats' Concept entail? The idea of technocrats in this book, is to bring together few patriotic intellectuals, independently selected from non-partisan backgrounds, who are adequately informed and well-positioned to assist the leaders address the issues raised in the book (consistent with what pertains on the ground); irrespective of which political party is in power.



This is not to suggest, that the technocrats are going to personally solve the problems for us, while we sit aloof. No, all hands would be needed on board to pursue a new developmental vision in every country. The author strongly perceives, that the new vision will be achieved if, and only when, the various African countries throw their weights behind the selected teams of technocrats.



To begin with, it is no secret, that in spite of the existence of potential volumes of natural wealth in Africa, its populace is yet to realize the worth of these resources in full. Though every African country can boast of some kinds of achievements in their nation building process, the masses, in particular, appear to be living consistently in hardship. Many could be seen "trotting" around the world in search of more pleasant ways to live. The perceived intention and the actual efforts being made by the youths of today to migrate from some African countries now appears as an eyesore. It calls for action!



As an intervention, this well-thought-out practical handbook is crafted to address some of the striking challenges generally derailing developmental progress on the African continent. The practical approach to the challenges on the ground, as elaborated in the book, which is consistent with the real situation on the ground, is anticipated to make living more meaningful for both the current and future African generations.

Going forward, all stakeholders are kindly urged to acquire copies of the book because it is a prerequisite for tackling all the proposed activities on the ground. In this regard, the following paragraphs are dedicated to providing concise reasons why every stakeholder, in the various African countries, need to get copies of this book. Thirteen (13) categories of stakeholders are addressed below:



1. Institutions A nation is virtually an aggregation of institutions. The institutions are built on principles and are guided by rules and regulations. The strict compliance to the rules and regulations of these institutions facilitates the achievement of their corporate goals, basically intended to satisfy human needs. Strangely to note, many institutions in some African countries do not seem to function effectively. Rules and regulations seem to be, oftentimes, overlooked. This could be a reason for the seeming staleness of the economies of many countries in Africa. To ensure institutions are run effectively in Africa, to promote rapid economic development, members of all institutions (both public and private) are encouraged to secure copies of this book to read, to begin the journey.



2. Intellectuals/technocrats The digital era we are in today, gives intellectuals an urge over all others, as far as problem-solving is concerned. You are, therefore, our last resort. Kindly grab a copy of this book and read it; hoping, that you will begin to act as soon as possible.



3. Political Parties Political parties are democratic institutions upon which the success or otherwise of democracy depends. You cannot be left out in this whole exercise. Therefore, we kindly appeal to all political party stalwarts and leaders to encourage your followers to acquire this book and read, in order to become part of the activities proposed in it.

4. The Youth It is always said the youth are the future leaders. In order to play your rightful role as future leaders, you need to read this book and be abreast with the issues raised. This is because, as it were, the elderly will soon exit and you will end up as the actual implementers of the content of this book. So get a copy now!



5. Students As students of today, the future belongs to you; if so, then this book equally belongs to you. It, thus, becomes imperative for you to acquire the book and read it in order to ably assist in its implementation. In fact, the success of the proposed program will inure to the benefit of both the current and the future generations where you proudly belong.



6. The Electorate Africans, like other citizens elsewhere, exercise their franchise, basically, in expectation of socioeconomic improvement of their lives; but this logic does not seem to apply for many in Africa. To avert this resentful trend, all of you are highly needed on board to carry out the proposed activities in this book for a change. You need a copy of the book to read.



7. Corporate Africa Corporate Africa, and by extension, the African business community, would be the main beneficiary of a vibrant private sector, which, the proposed team of technocrats in this agenda, are expected to promote in all earnest. It will, therefore, be in good order for the members of the business community to acquire the book and read as well.



8. Faith-based organizations It is an undeniable fact, that both the upper and lower hierarchies of African society look up to traditional leaders, the clergy and opinion leaders, in situations where all hope seems to be lost. In order words, you are consultants of last resort. You are humbly invited to get copies of the book. We also believe, that after having encouraged yourselves to be part of this agendum, you would take the pain to advise the general public to acquire the book and read, to become full partakers in the activities that follow, calculated to benefit all and sundry.

Furthermore, the general belief, that human beings are spiritual beings makes religious and traditional leaders "lords" over African society. Since you command authority over a cross-section of the population of a country, at any given time, you stand a better chance of influencing national development, including the book under discussion. We pray that you kindly use the podium to educate your members/followers on the need to acquire the book and read, and also encourage them to participate in the proposed activities that follow.



9. Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) As national development partners, CSOs are warmly entreated to acquire the book and read it. You could use the content of the book as a tool to attain your respective corporate goals because the book touches on key issues many CSOs are seeking to address.



10. African Celebrities As a matter of fact, your fame is as a result of the support offered you by the masses; implying that their welfare is your strength. It is only fair for you to add your golden voices to the call for positive action being proposed by this book. It suffices to say, that the more economically empowered the masses are, the greater their ability to support your courses would be. So when your followers see you promoting this agendum with vim, they would follow you with similar momentum. They would be motivated to become active in activities which will go a long way to redeem our society from its current situation. Kindly acquire the book and also do well to promote it on your various platforms in the interest of mother Africa/your country, we plead.



11. Workers, traders, artisans, farmers, drivers, leisure enthusiasts, underprivileged, women, professionals, youth



It is an understatement, that the well-being of society, to a large extent, depends on your input and efforts. However, you, oftentimes, seem to be depressed on your lines of duty. This book intends to conduct an audit of the various segments of the African society (on country basis), identify their needs and assist in addressing them accordingly. The first step, for you all in this category, is to kindly acquire the book and read it. You would then be able to play active roles in making decisions affecting you, in the proposed mouthwatering activities towards a change for a better African community.

12. Africans in the diaspora Social mobility is a constitutional right of all human beings hence many Africans are enjoying themselves abroad. Nevertheless, there is an adage which says "Home sweet home". For some awkward reasons, many Africans have travelled abroad, not out of pleasure, but out of pain.



Baring all reasons for your stay outside home, this article is joyfully calling on all Africans in the diaspora to lay hands on this book. It is highly expected, that the skills, knowledge, abilities and financial resources you have acquired out there, shall be brought to bear on the economies of your individual countries for the betterment of the general African community.



13. Media Practitioners As common knowledge has it, the media plays significant roles in national development. As such, all media houses and personalities are warmly entreated to show keen interest in this book. We humbly enjoin you to voluntarily promote the book with all your might, for the sake of mother Africa (and your country).



This book is for all Africans who have the ability to read. It is normal for you to contemplate, whether or not, this book can achieve all that is being alluded to it, but, of course, you cannot come to a factual conclusion without, first of all, reading it. The book touches on almost every sector of the African economy and every individual in the current African society as well as those yet unborn. It is enough to say: this is a clarion call for the revival of Africa. Finally, it is worthy of emphasis here, that we can achieve all these goals in real terms if, and only when, we endeavor to place our crucial national needs over and above our personal desires. Our nations first, is what the book echoes.