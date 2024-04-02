The craze for Ghanaians to set Guinness World Records; why now?

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum and Chef Faila

Ghana became widely known for being the first country, south of the Sahara, to gain independence from the British. The independence struggle made Kwame Nkrumah popular, especially for his promotion of Pan-Africanist ideas and his leading role in the Non-Aligned Movement.

Ghana has been very popular and famous both in Africa and the entire world. Ghana became one of the best football countries in Africa and the Black Stars reached the quarterfinals of the World Cup in South Africa becoming only the third African country to do so.



Our popularity has sunk since then. We are now not known for anything. We cannot even perform well in football.



It seems now the need to raise Ghana's popularity is being expressed in setting Guinness World records. Some 350 Ghanaians applied to set their own Guinness records in February 2023. Of those Ghanaians disqualified, two had some strange ideas.



One was going to be under the sea for a record three months. His application was denied. The second applicant was going to engage in sex-a-thon. He was going to have marathon sexual intercourse with a woman openly for more than a hundred hours. The organizers felt it was funny, risky, and deadly. He was rejected.



Some years ago, Ghanaians set records in the Guinness book. One such record was set by a 10-year-old, Lewis Appiagyei. He had the record for the fastest lap driven on the Laguna Seca Circuit in virtual racing on Play Station 3. This record remains unbeaten.



While many boys of his age were still playing with toy cars, he raced to fame. He aimed to become Africa's first Formula One World Champion. Lewis told Forbes Africa that, a prize awaits any African who can break his record. As he grew up, his passion for race tracks took him to Europe and Dubai.

Dickson Oppong is another Ghanaian with a Guinness world record for the longest time to spray water uninterrupted from his mouth at 32.65 seconds. He attained it on the set of CCTV Guinness world records in Beijing, China on 6th December 2012. Quite unfortunately, Dickson Oppong died on October 11, 2021, after a bicycle accident in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany. He was 54.



Daniel Ashitey, Freddie Ato Adoboi, and some other Ghanaians have all set ret records in the Guinness Book of World Records more than thirty years ago.



After so many years of Ghanaians drawing the curtain over Guinness world records, the interest to resume setting new records has been aroused among Ghanaians. Early this year, broadcast journalist, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, came out boldly in an ambitious attempt to emboss her name in the pages of the Guinness book for the individual longest singing marathon. She did her best but she was not successful.



Aduonum embarked on the endeavor in December 2023, with the sole aim of surpassing the existing record held by the Indian Suni Waghmare who sang for an impressive 105 hours from March 3rd to March 7th, 2012. Despite her determination, her attempt fell short, resulting in her disqualification from claiming the prestigious title.



The decision to disqualify Asantewaa was conveyed in a statement posted by the official Guinness World Records handle on social media. The statement expressed regret that she could not meet the necessary criteria for success but encouraged her to consider future record-breaking endeavours.



Another Ghanaian, Failatu’s, attempt to break the world record for a cooking marathon failed after breaking the rules set by Guinness World Records. Chef Failatu violated the rest break rules resulting in an unsuccessful attempt to beat the record after cooking non-stop for 227 hours.

The cook-a-thon received support from public figures all over the country, including politicians, celebrities, and even the Ghanaian military. Still, the Nigerian chef has worn the crown as the world cooking marathon record holder since June last year.



The sad thing is that the cooking queen of Nigeria and Africa has been dethroned by the Irish, Alan Fisher who cooked for an incredible 119 hours and 57 seconds at his restaurant in Japan.



Interestingly, Guinness World Records does not give any award, in cash or kind, to record-breakers for their achievements or attempts. They are unable to cover any expenses, provide sponsorship, or provide for anyone attempting a record.



They are unable to pay individuals, charities, and businesses. If this is the harsh reality for taking part in the record-breaking process, why do people still spend, or shall I say, waste so much money to break a record?



If you have any ideas, do let me know in your comments.