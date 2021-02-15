The creative you

File photo of a Bible

In the record of human existence, the first attribute of God we see in His introduction to humanity is His creativity. Creativity is an integral cardinal pillar of God that is introduced to you the moment you open the first chapter of the Bible. It will amaze you to know that the Bible does not even introduce God as a God of Love, God of Hope, God almighty, God of Holiness or any of the attribute we know of in the Bible but rather God’s creative attribute is the first that He was introduced with. The first chapter and the first verse of the Bible says, ‘‘In the beginning God created the Heaven’s and the earth (Genesis 1:1)."

The Bible then goes on to explain how God exhibited his creative ability. He did so by speaking into being the things He wanted to see. The scripture says, ‘‘and God said, let there be light: and there was light (Genesis 1:3)’’. Now the question which emerges is, how did God apply His creative ability to the giving situation of a null and void earth? He called the things that be not, as though they were and they came into being (Romans 4:17). He used words. I’m of the opinion that the introduction of God to humanity with emphasis on His creative attribute, was to reveal the mystery and power of spoken words thereby serving as a guide for humanity to bring order to any challenges that we may be confronted with and also to chart the course of our lives.



Man is a creative being made in the image and likeness of God. The more reason why when man in the person of Adam, also gave names to the things God created and those things retained their functions, according to names he gave them. He literally was being introduced to the mystery and power of spoken words to practicalize what God was teaching him.



In other words, instilling the art of creativity using spoken words into mankind. God could have created everything we see in today’s 21st Century in the days of Adam but because He made man in His image, knowing man could put his creative abilities to work by taking advantage of the power of spoken words, coupled with his imagination to solve the problems in his environment by bringing cosmos out of any chaos they may be confronted with.

Your life is often as progressive as our capacity to create by speaking consistently and boldly about the next phase of your life whiles working towards it. Your destiny will be as meaningful as your capacity to create by speaking positive about the future you desire whiles working towards it.



There is no challenge a creative person cannot overcome. So long as a creative person works with both the power of spoken words and his imagination, he will surely overcome every obstacle. There is nothing you have achieved or accomplished in your life that you didn’t speak about. Look back at your life and you will often find a correlation between the things you said and where you are. And so, to get to where you want to go to, put on your creative lens and speak boldly about the future you admire. The good news is that, it cost nothing to believe and to speak positive about your future. Begin to frame your world, create your world; your future, with your words.