The cure for coronavirus and its arising matters

In recent times, the only news the media feeds us with, are updates on the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Many nations around the world, in many ways, are battling this virus, but it seems the harder you fight, the more you lose. World leaders marvel at the strength of a very minute virus that has conquered the world and economies and brought down many doyens and doyennes of modern knowledge and technology to fear and taken the lives of prominent men of impact in our world. The Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) said in one of his remarks on COVID-19 last year that "COVID-19 has been one of the toughest challenges we have ever faced as a world," looking at its rate of spread and impact on world markets.

Health practitioners admonished the world to adhere to safety protocols: the washing of hands with soap under running water, the use of sanitisers, the wearing of a nose mask, among others-but the virus seems to spread even faster day in day out. Vaccines worked on by research facilities, have some finally approved and released for use, but due to global demand, these facilities may not reach the target of supplying the vaccines to the whole world on time.



Researchers have clarified to the world that viruses have no cure, and looking at their rate of spread, we might all get infected, and perhaps even die before vaccines reach our doorsteps. AstraZeneca, one of the leading producers of the COVID-19 vaccine, revealed that "the target of producing 80million vaccines for the EU cannot be meet, instead be able to secure 31million for the bloc in the first quarter of 2021." The world population is about 7billion, and the challenge now is to get these vaccines available to people around the world. It should be that people in all countries- not just in rich countries-receive the required protection but we see the opposite. In September last year, a new variant of the coronavirus surfaced and reached nearly two-thirds of corona cases in London around mid-December, making it obvious even now that the new variant strand is more contagious than the former.



Then there arise these questions; what is then the real cure for this virus? Are we all going to get infected and possibly die? Since the virus can develop new variants, will the vaccines being created now work to fight them? These are the many questions bothering the minds of people today.



The President of the Republic of Ghana, in one of his speeches on coronavirus, said, "We know how to bring the economy back to life. What we do not know is how to bring people back to life."



As responsible citizens, let us always adhere to the safety protocols given to us by those in authority since they help reduce the spread of the virus but know that there is one cure for covid-19, and that is Jesus Christ the Son of the Living God. He who has power over sin and DEATH can bring you back to life even if you die. He said in his word that "...anyone who believes in me (Jesus) will NOT perish (die) but will have EVERLASTING LIFE..." He also said, "I AM the Way, the Truth, and the LIFE..." He revealed to us that "I am the door: by me if any man enters in, he shall be SAVED and shall go in and out, and find pasture. A thief is only there to steal and kill and destroy. I came so they can have REAL and ETERNAL LIFE, MORE and BETTER LIFE than they ever dreamed of."



I present to you this day the cure for covid-19 and life's numerous pain and problems; Jesus Christ. Turn to Him today, Accept Him as your Lord and personal Saviour, Surrender your life to Him and see Him transform your life for the best.

Remember! That the solution to the world's problems is JESUS.



