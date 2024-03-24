The dangers of having a reckless driver's mate

File photo

Driving recklessly is a common cause of car accidents; thus, it is not hard to understand why reckless driving is bad. However, even when it does not result in an accident, reckless driving shows a disregard for human health and safety that should be every driver’s responsibility to protect.

As we travel to and from our desired destinations each day, we likely share roads with countless others. Although we might be aware of how the decisions of other drivers could affect our well-being, there may be little we can do to prevent others from exhibiting negligent behaviour.



While some of those we encounter may understand the possible risks of their actions, others might not approach the concept of driving with much caution. Those who lack the necessary experience to safely operate a vehicle may be more susceptible to making decisions that could place our safety at risk.



Interestingly, reacting to the negligent decisions of an inexperienced driver could prove nearly impossible at times, and should a crash occur, we could be the ones to suffer the consequences.



And understanding how a lack of experience may affect one's ability to drive safely could also play an integral role in helping us spot a possibly hazardous situation in time to avoid a disaster.

Unfortunately, some people continue to engage in reckless driving behaviours despite knowing they significantly increase the risk of causing serious accidents.



It is, therefore, worthy of note that reckless driving is not just bad behaviour; it is destructive and even deadly.



And as we go to the polls on December 7, this year, there is an urgent need for us to choose an experienced driver over a reckless driver's mate. This is critical.