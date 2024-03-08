The dark reality of cyberbullying in a picture-perfect world

File Photo

In today's digital age, we are surrounded by a plethora of beautiful pictures that flood our social media feeds. Scrolling through our social media feeds, we are greeted by a kaleidoscope of colors and beauty that seem to transport us to an idealistic paradise. From perfectly curated Instagram posts to flawless

Snapchat filters, it seems as though everyone is living their best life online.



However, behind these picture-perfect images lies a troubling reality: a generation of sad faces plagued by the insidious effects of cyberbullying.



Cyberbullying, the act of using technology to harass, threaten, or intimidate others, has become a pervasive issue in our interconnected world. With the anonymity and reach of the internet, individuals feel emboldened to unleash hurtful comments and malicious attacks on their peers with impunity. The



consequences of cyberbullying are far-reaching and devastating, leading to feelings of isolation, depression, and even suicide among its victims.



Despite the seemingly harmless nature of a comment or post made online, the impact of cyberbullying can be profound. It is worth noting that behind every screen is a real person with real feelings, and the words typed out in haste can have lasting repercussions on their mental and emotional well-being. The constant barrage of negative messages and hurtful comments can chip away at a person's self-esteem and sense of worth, leaving them feeling isolated and alone in a sea of virtual cruelty.



As we navigate this digital landscape, it is crucial that we recognize the power of our words and actions online. It is easy to hide behind a screen and unleash our frustrations on others, but the damage caused by cyberbullying is real and lasting. We must remember that behind every profile picture is a human

being deserving of respect and kindness.



Instead of contributing to this culture of negativity and cruelty, we must strive to create a more compassionate and empathetic online community. Let us use our platforms to uplift and support one another, rather than tear each other down. Let us be mindful of the impact our words can have on others and choose to spread positivity and encouragement instead of hate.



In a world filled with beautiful pictures yet sad faces, let us be the change we wish to see. Let us stand up against cyberbullying and create a safer, kinder online environment for all. Together, we can make a difference and ensure that no one has to suffer in silence at the hands of digital cruelty. Let us choose



empathy over apathy, kindness over cruelty, and love over hate. The power to change the narrative lies in our hands; let us use it wisely.



The writer is a student at the University of Media Arts and Communication—Institute of Journalism (UNIMAC-IJ) and a media and information literacy advocate.