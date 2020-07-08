Opinions

The dawn has broken and Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has come!

I sit and wait for the dawn of 6th July 2020 to break. I am sitting upright on my couch, very excited! Too excited to even butt an eyelid.

History is being made today.



A historic day for women’s empowerment and democracy in Ghana. At long last, the biggest political party in Ghana, the National Democratic Congress, has nominated a woman as its Running Mate.



She is Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang.



It is unprecedented, it is the right choice, she definitely is the right person for the tough job of rescuing Ghana, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang has arrived!



When John Dramani Mahama wins elections on 7th December 2020, Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang will be the first female Vice President of Ghana. Deja vu? Yes.



‘Live Pure, Speak True, Right Wrong, Follow the King’. The motto of Prof Naana’s alma mater, Wesley Girls High School resonates with me, as I quietly reflect on the significance of this historic announcement by the NDC today.

Prof Naana is the epitome of our motto. Her achievements are unparalleled and will be chronicled throughout the coming days. I open another door for you, catch a glimpse of the other side of Prof Naana; the mother, sister, colleague and friend. Astute, accomplished, loyal, honest, high integrity, committed, intelligent, results-oriented, focused, decisive, forthright, a leader, caring, empathetic, fun, and inspiring.



Her accolades will fill a book. Simply put, she is a gem.



It is significant that on the 25th anniversary of the Beijing Platform for action and adoption of SDG 5 on gender, a female running mate has been selected.



I am happy for Ghana, I am very happy about the choice of Prof Naana as our Running Mate for the 2020 NDC Presidential ticket.



She is the right choice. Prof Naana is a safe pair of hands, Prof Naana is trustworthy. Prof Naana is a God-fearing ethical leader, a patriotic daughter of Ghana who will lead Ghana boldly, courageously, passionately and successfully.



Her life achievements and successes as the first female Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast and a Minister of Education speak volumes.

She will definitely perform with the same excellence as the first female Vice President of the Republic of Ghana.



We women of Ghana stand solidly behind you Prof Naana.



May the good Lord guide and protect you to lead Ghana to peace, stability, and prosperity.



Prof Naana, women of Ghana are so proud of you!

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.