The essence of a Seal on official documents

Nana Kweku Ofori Atta (CEO Avcontech Security Masters)

It is basic knowledge and a pupil will definitely tell you that a “company” seal, sometimes called a corporate seal, is a tool used to stamp or emboss your company's important documents in order to show the document is certified by, and agreed upon by, the Board of Directors of the company or the powers there-be.

Once you see such a document, you’ll know it is authentic and from the right source, thereby being legit.



On the flip side, what do we see in our government structure today?



We get information from grapevine and well disseminated to the world for a day-old baby to even be in the known.



Later a so-called press release is issued that it is ‘fake news’ so we should ignore it, meanwhile, the damage has already been done and impact made for the benefit of the cohorts behind that scheme.



Now I ask a basic question, why can’t we have an official seal on every piece of information issued from the Presidency to enable us all to authenticate and ignore any purported fake news to be issued?



The Ghana coat of arms as a symbol commonly found on government letters and signatures are primarily not to authenticate the validity of a letter from the presidency since it’s commonly found on the internet and can always been used by anybody to draft a fake letter to publish a fake news . I will suggest to the government of Ghana and the presidency to get an official seal to authenticate all letter that goes out from the presidency to avoid these fake letters that keeps circulating within the landscape of the media.

It’s about time we sit up as a nation and do what’s right



Thank you.



God bless Ghana, God bless us all.







