The final battle: Free Senior High School education for Ghanaian students

In a not too distant hour, President Nana Addo will be acclaimed the Flagbearer of the great elephant party, New Patriotic Party.

Quite perplexing for me. But why?



He has seen it all in politics. He was born into Ghanaian politics and as a child was privy to the corridors of power and the drudgeries of politics.



As a young man, he dove into the trenches fighting unconstitutional Administrations. When Democrats were re-birthed in Ghana, he stood tall and rose to the occasion. Attorney-General, Foreign minister, Flagbearer and now the number one Gentleman of the Land.



Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo has fought many battles.



At his age of 77 now, I reckon he will seek rest and write a nice autobiography - My Final Battle.

He will tell the world and Ghanaians, especially the facts about the journey thus far.



His Final Battle, I believe is to make *Senior High Education free for all eligible Ghanaians* and that has been accomplished.



I wish he will resign from politics this year and let the sweet fragrance of his success continually to arouse our taste buds and linger in our nostrils for a long time.



Why must he tow the paths of African leaders? To be over 80 years and still be holding on power?



That indicates a situation of bad leadership; that the youth cannot Administrate the country and thus old men must not rest.

I wish H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo will refuse the crown and let someone lead.



He must not taint his impeccable records and allow his name and life remain an institution where today and future kids will go and read about him.....and it should be positive.



My humble plea from Kokofu...

