The five critical changes Ghana needs to progress after 67 years of nationhood

Ghana stands at a crossroads, where the choices we make today will shape the

destiny of generations to come. To break free from the cycle of stagnation and



division to a place of progress and unity, we must rally behind five pivotal changes.



Firstly, let us demand leadership based on meritocracy, where competence and



Vision, not political connections, guides our nation's course. One indisputable fact in human history is that every great nation was built on the back of great leadership. By prioritizing merit, we ensure that Ghana is led by the best and brightest minds, unencumbered by the constraints of partisan politics.



Secondly, the 32-year antiquated winner-takes-all system must yield to a

government of national unity. Political polarisation has stifled progress for too long, hampering cooperation and impeding holistic development. Embracing inclusivity will harness the collective wisdom, talents, and resources of all Ghanaians, regardless of political persuasion.



Thirdly, we must bid farewell to manifestos and embrace a cohesive development



plan that transcends political cycles. A national agenda, meticulously crafted and consciously pursued, will provide the blueprint for sustainable growth and prosperity, unswayed by short-term political gains.



Moreover, inspiring behavioural change among citizens is paramount. We must



cultivate a culture of accountability, responsibility, and civic pride. Each Ghanaian must become a steward of progress, contributing positively to the collective welfare and transformation of our beloved nation.

Finally, reforming the constitution to reflect the exigencies of the time is imperative to fortify our governance system, clarify leadership responsibilities, and fortify our defences against corruption. A robust framework, rooted in transparency and fairness, will safeguard our democracy and propel us toward the future we envision.



Change is not only necessary; it is imperative. Let us transcend the confines of NDC-NPP polarisation and forge a new path together—a path illuminated by the promise of a prosperous, modernized, industrialised, and inclusive Ghana.



Together, let us seize this moment to reshape our destiny and realize the full



potential of our great nation. If countries that we took off with 67 years ago, like Malaysia, Singapore, and South Korea, could do it through quality leadership, we can also do it.