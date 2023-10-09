The hen that lays golden eggs

Dinah Kaleo Bioh, Head, Client Coverage – Stanbic Bank Ghana

"Protecting the hen that lays the egg is not just about safeguarding the source of sustenance; it's an investment in the future yield."

I will want to play around with this quote in the context of our internal customers representing the Hen and Service as the Golden Eggs they lay, which attracts our external customers to pay for the value they enjoy.



In service delivery, organizations often focus extensively on satisfying external customers, the end-users of their products or services. However, an equally critical aspect of service excellence is recognizing and harnessing the power of internal customers - our employees to ensure we deliver on your service promise.



These internal customers play a pivotal role that often goes underappreciated. They hold the key to whether a customer will be happy with your service or product.



It is that time of the year again; joining hands in celebrating the symbolic month of October as Customer Service Month, recognizing the importance of customer service and the individuals who provide it.



While the focus is often on external customers, it is equally vital to appreciate and acknowledge the efforts of internal customers (The Hen) – the employees within an organization who support delivering excellent customer service.

Delivering on your service promise is crucial for building trust and maintaining customer satisfaction and loyalty. Whether you're in a service-oriented business or any industry where you commit to customers, it is critical to ensure that your entire organization, from leadership to front-line employees, embraces a customer-centric approach.



Internal customers are the backbone of any organization. Internal customers wield a substantial influence over an organization's service delivery. By recognizing their significance and investing in the relationships and processes that support them, organizations can create an environment where service excellence becomes a shared responsibility.



Their roles may not always be customer-facing, but they are crucial in delivering exceptional service to external customers. Here are a few reasons why appreciating internal customers is essential:



1. Boosts Employee Morale: Recognizing and appreciating employees' efforts can significantly boost their morale and job satisfaction. This, in turn, translates into better customer service, as motivated employees are more likely to go the extra mile for external customers.



2. Enhances Collaboration: When internal customers feel valued, they are more likely to collaborate effectively with their colleagues. Improved teamwork often results in a seamless customer service experience.

3. Fosters a Customer-Centric Culture: By acknowledging the importance of internal customers, organizations reinforce the idea that everyone has a role in providing excellent customer service. This helps in fostering a customer-centric culture.



Conclusion:



The power of internal customers lies in their ability to drive efficiency, collaboration, and quality, ultimately leading to improved overall service delivery. Organizations that harness this power can gain a competitive edge and enhance the satisfaction of both internal and external customers.



In its essence, service is a symphony of empathy, expertise, anticipation, and commitment. It's the art of making customers feel valued, understood, and empowered. As we navigate the intricate landscape of business, let us remember that service is the heartbeat of our relationships with customers.



It's not just what we do; it's a reflection of who we are as a brand and how we leave an indelible mark on the lives of those we serve and well taken care of Hen will most often lay the golden egg.