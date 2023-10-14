The historic resilience of Gbi-kpoeta: Protecting the paramountcy through the ages

Gbi-Kpoeta is a beacon of strength and unity

Nested within the heart of the Volta Region in Ghana, Gbi-Kpoeta stands as a testament to the enduring spirit and historical significance of the Gbi state.

A beacon of strength and unity, this town has played a pivotal role in safeguarding its ancestral legacy, serving as the vanguard against marauding bands and maintaining a rich tradition of cultural heritage.



The chief of Kpoeta, historically renowned as the war front-leader, has held an undisputed position, leading the charge in protecting the paramountcy of the Gbi state.



Origins and evolution



Originally known as Dzake, Gbi-Kpoeta’s journey through history was marked by resilience and adaptation. The Gbis, having migrated from Notsie, established their roots at Gborxome before being drawn to the banks of the Dayi River, where they settled in Agordome. However, the perilous encounters with wild animals and raids from marauders compelled them to move once again, ultimately leading them to their present location. These trials and tribulations forged a sense of unity and determination among the inhabitants, solidifying Kpoeta’s role as the protector of the Gbi state.



The mighty guardians of Akpaku

At the heart of Kpoeta’s unwavering defense lay the awe-inspiring power of the war god, enshrined within a revered gourd known as ‘akpaku’ or ‘akpee’ in Ewe. Historical records recount a remarkable incident during a conflict when the bullets from the enemy's camp were miraculously absorbed by the special gourd, carried by a young virgin of Dzake. The town’s name changed to ‘Akpetatowo’ later evolving into Kpoeta, commemorating this exceptional feat. This legacy of divine protection fuelled the town’s steadfast dedication to safeguarding its people and paramountcy.



A unity forged by trials



Gbi-Kpoeta’s destiny is intertwined with that of Hohoe, forming a robust central faction in the Gbi state’s composition. Situated a mere 2.5km apart, the two towns have seen their boundaries blurred by the forces of development and progress. The Dayi River, a vital water source, meanders through the landscape, connecting these communities to their shared history. Together, they have weathered the storms of time, united by their determination to uphold their ancestral heritage.



Diverse economic ventures



The vibrant story of Gbi-Kpoeta extends beyond its historical significance, encompassing a diverse range of economic activities. In the realm of agro-based endeavours, fish processing, cassava processing, distilling, and coconut oil extraction form the backbone of livelihoods. Mining, primarily sand winning, contributes to the local economy, while the delicate art of raffia weaving preserves traditional craftsmanship. Services like hairdressing, vehicle repair, mechanics, masonry, and radio/TV mechanics further bolster the town's economic landscape. The ceramics industry, represented by pottery, adds an artistic touch to the town's economic mosaic.

Untapped potential: A gateway to tourism



Gbi-Kpoeta’s untapped potential as a tourism haven holds the promise of transformational growth, both for the town and the nation. With its picturesque landscapes, pristine environment, and potential eco-tourism sites, Kpoeta is poised to become a nucleus for tourism development in Ghana. The lofty mountains seamlessly blending with lush plains create a visual symphony that beckons travellers to explore and discover the region's natural treasures.



Gbi-Kpoeta’s rich history as the stalwart guardian of the Gbi state’s paramountcy resonates through time, forging an unbreakable bond between its past and present. The town’s unwavering determination, fortified by its legendary war god and the spirit of unity with Hohoe, serves as an enduring inspiration. As Gbi-Kpoeta stands at the precipice of unleashing its tourism potential, it offers a poignant reminder that the threads of history are interwoven with the promise of a vibrant and prosperous future.