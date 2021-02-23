The immeasurable greatness of Ama Ata Aidoo, a Ghanaian writer

Author Ama Ata Aidoo is one of the prominent Ghanaian female writers who has created a significant impact in both Africa and international literature, once, inspiring me to write an article captioned "The Literary World Of Ama Ata Aidoo," about her, on ModernGhana news site, on October 20, 2018.

She is a past student of the Wesley Girl's High School in Cape Coast from 1961 to 1964, and the University of Ghana in Legon, where she received a bachelor's degree in English.



Ama’s books are well defined by her style of writing and the subject she relates recounts every thought and action of a narrator in exquisite detail delightfully enjoyed by her novice readers.



I have had great respect for many Ghanaian literature writers, the fact most of them are naturally gifted, and talented writers whose books have played significant roles in Africa's education.



But recently, going deep into Ama Ata Aidoo's work, one of her old interviews on Youtube about economic and health issues in Africa, caught my attention. It opened my mind and without any doubt realized that Ama may probably be one of Africa's greatest scholars after Kwame Nkrumah.



A few years ago, after visiting the Dutch scientist and microsurgeon, Johan van Dongen in Holland, and the German medical doctor, Wolff Geisler in Cologne, Germany, I received books and documents pertaining to certain diseases which origins are from Africa.



For example, HIV-Aids, Ebola, Tuberculosis, Burkitt's lymphoma, Kaposi's sarcoma, and nodding disease were deliberately inflicted on the African population, by the US and British governments and Apartheid leaders of South Africa.





(For unknown reasons, I couldn't upload this video from Youtube Ama Ata Aidoo's interview in 1987)



Since every race, there are both intelligent and morons, some people either morons or with the intention to suppress information attacked me on ModernGhana news platform after posting those articles to expose the medical crimes of both Britain and American governments in Africa.



They said the publications are not true but I am being brainwashed by two European medical writers. I couldn't believe when I stumbled upon an interview of the Ghanaian writer, Ama Atta Aidoo, in 1987, talking about the same deliberate spread of diseases, including tuberculosis in Africa.



How great and intelligent is this woman? Even though she refrained from mentioning any name in regards to the subject, what she said about Aids and Tuberculosis were exactly written in the books of Scientist Dongen and Dr. Geisler, even though the two writers don't know each other.



Ama Ata Aidoo said something like this: "She is not blaming or holding anyone responsible because whatever happened in Africa, they did it for their survival but we (Africans) are not doing enough for our survival."

She is right, many times, I accused African leaders of the current chaotic and poverty state of the continent. They are those responsible for our troubles because they take bribes from foreign governments, yet they not even aware that what they steal from the continent is more than what they take.



Besides, the man-made diseases inflicted on Africans generate massive profit for the European and American pharmaceutical companies, which improves their economies, while African lick their wounds of diseases they aren't responsible for.



Until the entire African continent and its stupid leaders will wake up from their slumber to stand firm, fight and take the economic yoke put on our heads by the European and American leaders, Africa will never move forward.



They will continue celebrating independence each year without achieving anything significant on the continent of Africa.