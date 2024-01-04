The imperative for NDC to mobilize and prepare for electoral stability in December 2024

File Photo

As the political landscape in Ghana gears up for the December 2024 elections, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) faces a critical juncture in ensuring electoral peace and stability.

Recent political history has shown that election periods can be accompanied by heightened tensions, and there is a growing concern that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government might resort to electoral violence. In light of this potential threat, the NDC must adhere to the age-old adage: "When seeking peace, prepare for war."



It is crucial for the NDC to recognize the gravity of the situation and take proactive measures to safeguard the democratic process. The principle of preparing for war in the pursuit of peace is not an endorsement of aggression but a strategic approach to ensure the protection of democratic values and the will of the people.



One of the primary reasons for the NDC to mobilize and martially prepare is the historical context of electoral violence in Ghana. Previous elections have been marred by incidents of violence, intimidation, and electoral malpractices.



To ignore this history would be a grave mistake. By preparing for any potential violence, the NDC demonstrates a commitment to upholding democratic principles and protecting the sanctity of the electoral process.



Moreover, recent actions and rhetoric from the NPP government have raised concerns about their commitment to a fair and peaceful electoral process. Allegations of voter suppression, intimidation of opposition supporters, and a general erosion of democratic norms demand a proactive response from the NDC.



Mobilizing and preparing for any potential escalation of violence becomes a necessary deterrent against those who might attempt to undermine the democratic process.

The principle of "when seeking peace, prepare for war" does not advocate for an arms race or the promotion of violence. Instead, it calls for a strategic and comprehensive approach to ensure the readiness of the NDC in the face of potential threats. This preparedness includes strengthening internal party structures, fostering unity among party members, and establishing mechanisms for swift response to any incidents of violence or intimidation.



In essence, the NDC's mobilization and martial preparation are a manifestation of their commitment to a peaceful and transparent electoral process. By being proactive, the party aims to deter any attempts to disrupt the democratic journey of the nation.



In doing so, the NDC sets an example of responsible political engagement, demonstrating that a commitment to peace is not synonymous with passivity but requires strategic vigilance and preparedness. Recent history has taught us that the clergy and other civil society organisations are willing to turn a blind eye to unprovoked violence perpetrated by agents of this government and their apparatchiks.



Furthermore, our national anthem calls on all citizens to resist the rule of oppressors with all our will and might. History remembers the sacrifice of Sergeant Adjetey and the other ex-servicemen who lost their lives in 1948 at the Christiansborg crossroads.



As Ceasar is widely and famously quoted at saying; "a coward dies a thousand times before their death". In that regard the NPP may have to learn and be reminded that our country won its independence at the steep cost of our learn and be reminded that our country won its independence at the steep cost of our forefather’s blood.



In conclusion, the NDC's mobilization and martial preparation for potential electoral violence by the NPP government in December 2024 are rooted in the principle of safeguarding democracy. By being proactive and strategic, the NDC aims to ensure a fair and peaceful electoral process, emphasizing that true peace requires a readiness to defend democratic values against any potential threat.