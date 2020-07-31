Opinions

The importance lesson of Eid ul Adha greetings

National Chief Imam Sheikh Usman Nuhu Sharubutu

Today is Eid Ul Adha – the willingness of prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ismail in obedience to God’s command.

“Eid Mubarak” greetings to all Muslims and all people of goodwill.



Today more than ever, we at writersghana.com have been receiving calls to stop writing because some people are being exposed.



“It is better to obey God rather than men”; that is the clearest Eid message.



In the Christian bible, there are several other references to obedience to God including when three young men refused to worship Baal in defiance of the orders of Nebuchadnezzer.



The events of our modern world show that in all instances, the decision on obedience must be a personal one and it is not for the faint hearted.

The consequences and rewards are also personal though they may trickle off onto others, but it is always the personal decision to undergo whatever consequences there may be.



It also turns out that most of the time, the threats are coming from human beings who almost always forget that they have only temporary power.



In one encounter only a few years ago, some surrogate sent regularly to negotiate threatened that if we did not “apologise” over a verifiable fact and agree to undergo “a psychiatric treatment” to vindicate his bosses, then they would institute sanctions that “will be in place for a very long time”.



“Then let us meet, act and part,” was the perfect response we gave him as a poignant reminder of his own writings, but sadly the lessons were lost on him.



These past few months, other messengers have been sent to ask us to stop writing.

“Do you think such writings will make you economically sound or they’re for attention,” they ask.



Our answer: “Even Richard Branson, who needs no introduction, has needed a USD1.2 BILLION bailout and you ask about being economically sound?”



From time immemorial, presumed leaders flex their perceived muscle.



When their ignorance of the law, due process, and assumed complete repository of knowledge are exposed, they become furious.



This is because they lose their followers, who now being illuminated with the light of reason, with the aid of the almighty God, search their hearts and thoughts, and reform their character.

In ghana, when you begin to think clearly and offer solutions, you are called “too known” or “You have an opinion about everything”.



But today’s feast reminds us of our primary duty to do Allah’s will.



That is why my mentor has maintained for several years now: “Doing the will of God is our most important duty, our real calling as mankind”.



We pray for grace to be able at all times to correctly discern His will.



May the blessings of Eid enlighten all of us onto the path of virtue and science. Ameen.

