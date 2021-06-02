The irony of how suddenly Hearts of Oak is buying matches

Accra Hearts of Oak

On Sunday I had returned from work heading to my place of abode when I eavesdropped a conversation between two elderly men in their 40’s talking about how Accra Hearts of Oak was buying matches just to ensure that they win the Ghana Premier League.

One of the men said, “As for Great Olympics they would deliberately allow Hearts of Oak to beat them because they’ve been paid for that match. In fact can’t you see Legon Cities have beaten Ashgold, it’s all because Legon Cities want to overcome relegation.”



I nearly interrupted their conversation but I just allowed it to slide because it was none of my business and I have overhead so many of these untrue statements ever since the Phobians got their noses in front as league leaders.



In fact, in one sports WhatsApp group that I am on, an individual observed how Hearts of Oak waited till evening before wishing the Ghana Football Association President, Kurt Okraku a happy birthday when Asante Kotoko had done it in the morning.



According to this individual, these are the schemes that the Phobians are using as a ploy to win the league since Kurt is in their corner.



I find it baffling how people have started calculating and plotting their own stories of how the Continental Club Masters have now been reduced to a club that cannot be league leaders.



In fact, no one even remembers that for five years now, the Phobians have never been at the summit of the table, no one remembers the hard work Edward Nii Oduoom put in, no one remembers how the prodigal son, Kosta Papic left a mess which management had to solve?

So no one even remembers that Hearts of Oak is being run without a CEO?



Becoming the league leaders was not by magic neither did the Phobians consult a fetish priest or a so-called prophet.



It was as a result of the good coach who came in and turned the fortunes of the club. Coach Samuel Boadu made the players believe in him and he did the same for them.



Coach Boadu since his time at Medeama has been a delight to watch, no wonder he is replicating the same stuff at the Rainbow club.



Not even penalties can be attributed to the Phobians two-week reign as league leaders because Victor Aidoo has squandered the last two penalties of Hearts of Oak, yes, it didn’t contribute to any victory.



If there is any justification for the resurgence of Hearts of Oak then I would heap praises on management, the players and the coaching staff.

Wow!, the thought of how Saban Quaye left the club, the goalkeeper's trainer Ben Owu and other team members left the club when they were needed the most shows how the teaming football fraternity do not have empathy for the Phobians.



Journalists must be very conscious of their words, inciting referees against clubs and using their imaginations to create fictitious things that the GFA and match officials are in the camp of the Phobians.



This is my first piece, I shall return after the Accra Derby and tell you how tough the journey is going to be if Hearts of Oak has to win the Ghana Premier League.



My name is Nii Adama and this is my opinion.