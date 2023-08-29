The land of no return (Pt 1): The chronicles of a traveller

The writer, Eric with some other people

I embarked on a promising journey from my home in Kumasi to lead a delegation of chocolate-making students to Nicaragua. The trip was filled with exciting events, including media interviews, visits to tourist attractions, and dinners with CEOs. However, the journey did not go as planned.

The trip was supposed to be a smooth transition from Ghana to Nicaragua, but we encountered numerous obstacles along the way.



Our first roadblock was the Qatar airline's denial of our travel plans, with the promise of a successful journey fuelled by external pressure, having secured a letter from Ghana Education Service, we quickly reorganized ourselves and paid a ransom to the airline to avoid any occurrences.



Having successfully gone through from Ghana to Qatar, In Brazil, Latam Airlines denied us access to their flight with reasons that Ghanaians had been using the route to the USA, and we were left stranded in a land of no return.



My fellow travelers (all non-members of the Union) and I had to seek asylum from the Brazilian government. With no food, no clothing, and no home, we were left to fend for ourselves in the dangerous streets of Brazil.



The language barrier added an extra layer of difficulty to an already challenging situation.

The nine (9) as planned by the leader of the Union, who was using the Union's name for her parochial interest had enough dollars on them and had to travel by land to get to their destination (United States of America)



As the leader of the group, I felt the weight of the responsibility on my shoulders. I was promised exciting experiences and opportunities, but instead, we were left stranded and hopeless.



Our dreams and plans were shattered, and we were left wondering who we could turn to in this foreign land.



This experience has taught me that sometimes, even the best-laid plans can go awry. It has shown me that resilience and perseverance are key traits needed to overcome challenges in life.



It has also taught me the importance of having a support system and contingency plans in place.

The Journey of No Return has been a humbling experience for me, and I hope that my story will serve as a cautionary tale for others.



Traveling can be an enriching experience, but it is essential to approach it with a realistic mindset and prepare for any unforeseen circumstances.



My name is Eric Murphy Asare in the land of no return.