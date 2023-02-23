The lost voices of Intellectuals – Eric Murphy Asare

The writer, Eric Murphy Asare

The voices of intellectuals are missing; Academia is quiet, and the Media now conveying more political propaganda.

It appears to me that the culture of silence has returned. This time was not enforced by legal and military power but through convenience, parochialism, hypocrisy, and lack of conviction.



The time to recompense my generation's timidity and unpatriotic acts due



to military adventures and to bridge the next generations to lit the



flame of hope of pioneers of our sovereignty is now more than ever. ©️Sir Sam Jonah



My mouth has been ungagged, and I am talking. I've been disappointed with every single government we've had under this 1992 constitution.



At least constitutionalism should have been what should have been guiding us. The 1992 constitutional review was long overdue.

My generation, the post-independence people, has failed the current generation, big time. We grew up with so much hope in our hearts, but that hopefully we couldn’t sustain in the hearts of the next generation.



Ghana is forever. We will have to turn it around. It is not a matter of



can we? We must. ©️Sophia Akuffo



My generation must learn from the regrets and weaknesses of the post independence generation of our sovereignty.



They are nature's wonderful warning that my generation is to carve out a new path toward socio-economic development for the next generation.



We can achieve this by tapping into the experiences of the past generations to bring true independence from neocolonialism manipulations of our leaders through political parties and Parliament.

The imperialists' control of our sovereignty can only is weakened



through the Nonpartisan Parliament that the 1992 constitutional review should embrace.



This second Independence, my generation will fight for the next generation to shape the 21st-century governance of Ghana and Africa.©️Jacob Osei Yeboah



Ghanaians, how can these words that find themselves in the expression of our immobilized nation, can be translated into pragmatic reality in Ghana bequeathed to us by the pioneers of our sovereignty?